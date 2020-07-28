Madeleine McCann Search Moves To Plot Of Land About 40 Miles From Suspect’s Braunschweig Home

Searchers in the Madeleine McCann case have turned up with heavy machinery at a site about 40 miles from the German city where the suspect in the case last lived, Sky News reported. Forensic officers are scouring the area.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, in early June connected the 2007 disappearance of the British preschooler to a suspect already in prison for an unrelated crime. He has since been identified as a 47-year-old German national and, per the custom of European media not fully revealing criminal suspects’ names, is listed only as “Christian B.”

On Tuesday, searchers turned up at a site around 40 miles from the city of Braunschweig, where the suspect was known to have lived around the time Madeleine disappeared. Specifically, he was known to live in a trailer near the site, at the time living at times in Portugal and at times in Germany, working odd jobs and dealing drugs.

A local Sky News reporter on the scene said that officials had confirmed to him that the search was in connection with the McCann case.

Getty Images

“Since this morning an area of trees has been cleared. Police are there, there are forensic officers there as part of this investigation. A mini excavator is being used to dig the land and there is some activity at least just off the side of the road there,” the correspondent said.

According to The Daily Mail, a search dog was scene sniffing about, while a man in a forensic suit was seen standing chest-deep in a hole that had been dug at the site.

It is not clear, specifically, what the searchers are looking for. A spokesperson for the local prosecutor’s office did confirm, however, that operations in the area were expected to continue into Wednesday.

He’s described by BBC News as a career criminal. Due to his criminal record, local authorities are operating under the assumption that Madeleine is dead. Indeed, German officials reportedly believe that Christian B is likely responsible for the young lady’s disappearance and presumed death, but don’t have enough physical evidence to charge him in court.

British officials, however, are still treating the matter as a missing persons case, citing a lack of evidence that points to her being alive or dead.

Her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, suggested that they’re holding onto hope that their daughter is still alive.

“We will never give up hope of finding Madeleine alive, but whatever the outcome may be, we need to know as we need to find peace,’ they said in a statement.