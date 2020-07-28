Charly Jordan Enjoys Yacht Trip While Rocking Tiny Polka Dot Bikini On Instagram

Charly Jordan showed off her killer curves in a new Instagram post on Tuesday morning. The model shared a series of images on her feed in which she rocked a polka dot bikini that did nothing but favors for her physique as she had some fun on a yacht.

The photos showed Charly both relaxing on the white boat’s deck and hanging off the edge as the wind blew through her hair. In one shot, she posed with a friend in front of a large rock formation. The water appeared to a bit choppy and the sky was filled with dark clouds, but that didn’t stop the babe from enjoying her day out in her swimwear.

Charly’s bikini included a white top covered in small black polka dots. The underwire top had a small cut-out at the center and a plunging neckline that did little to contain the influencer’s ample cleavage. The top cut off just below her bust, so her flat, toned tummy was fully on display.

On her lower half, Charly wore a matching U-shaped thong. The front of the bikini bottom sat low on her waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up high, just above her hips, and accentuated her hourglass shape. She finished off the look with a pair of sheer white linen pants that hung loosely over her lean legs. The waistband was pulled down, so the thong stuck out.

As for accessories, Charly added a few gold bracelets on her wrists, as well as layered gold necklaces and dainty earrings. She wore her blond locks down to receive the full effects of the wind.

The first photo saw Charly sitting in a chair on the lower deck. She pulled one leg into her body and stared sultrily at the camera. A few other photos showed her leaning out from a metal bar on the yacht. The wind blew her pants closer to her body, giving fans a glimpse of her round booty. Finally, some shots saw the babe perching on the railing with her back arched in a way that emphasized her figure.

The post received more than 236,000 likes and nearly 800 comments in under a day as fans showered the model with affection in the comments section.

“She slayed the weather a brought the light of the day,” one fan said.

“You’re absolutely beautiful darling!” another user added.

Charly always knows how to drive her fans wild. Another series saw the YouTuber doing some self-portrait photos in her bathroom while wearing only a robe and a thong.