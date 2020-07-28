Lauren Dascalo Flaunts Taut Tummy In Mesh Top In Tulum

Lauren Dascalo took to Instagram on July 27 to share a sizzling new snapshot that showed her looking sun-kissed and fabulous. The pic was snapped from the model’s enviable trip to Mexico, and since it went live, her fans have gone wild.

The photo captured Lauren posed on a beach, and a geotag in the update indicated that she was in Tulum, Mexico, where she has been vacationing for the past few days. Lauren appeared in the center of the frame and turned her figure in profile. At her back were a few palm trees, a stretch of sand, and a few sticks on the ground. In the caption of the upload, Lauren told fans that she was daydreaming and focused her attention off into the distance.

The model rested one hand at her side and bent her opposite elbow near her hip. It looked like there was a gentle breeze, and a few strands of the social media star’s hair got caught in the wind. Lauren dressed the part of a beach-goer while showing off her incredible figure in a sexy ensemble.

On her upper half, Lauren sported a mesh top that boasted a light cream hue. The garment was baggy on her arms and had holes that exposed her skin underneath the fabric. The middle of the piece was cropped and treated Lauren’s eager audience to a tease of her trim tummy and midsection. The top was knotted in the middle, which helped draw further attention to her bust.

It looked like Lauren rocked matching bottoms that were worn a few inches below her navel. The photo was cropped at her hips and did not allow fans to see her killer body in its entirety.

She kept her accessories simple and rocked a shell necklace on her bronzed collarbone. She added two pairs of gold earrings, which added just the right amount of bling. The star styled her hair with a middle part and pulled her locks back. She wore loose tendrils of hair around the front to frame her face for the beachside look.

It hasn’t taken long for followers to express their admiration over the post. More than 8,000 Instagrammers have double-tapped the shot while 250-plus have left comments.

“Lauren on the Beach this is the paradise,” one follower complimented with a heart-eye and heart emoji.

“Beautiful love sexy sexy,” a second fan gushed.

“Just WOW for your natural beauty,” another Instagrammer raved.

“So beautiful lauren!!!!!!!” one more user added.