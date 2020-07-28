Nicole Thorne Leaves Barely Anything To The Imagination In Scandalous Black Lace Lingerie

Australian bombshell Nicole Thorne served up a highly provocative look this morning, taking to Instagram to share a sizzling new photo of herself in racy black lace lingerie. The 30-year-old model rocked a risqué three-piece set that left her voluptuous assets well within eyesight for her audience to admire thanks to its daring design and see-through nature.

The scandalous ensemble included a balconette bra, one featuring demi cups that exposed her cleavage in addition to flashing a tantalizing glimpse of sideboob. The revealing neckline was embellished with a scalloped, fringed trim that added chic and femininity to the number, calling even more attention to her perky chest. A pair of spaghetti shoulder straps framed her ample décolletage area, which Nicole adorned with a delicate gold necklace sporting a round pendant.

The outfit continued with a garter belt that accentuated her waist. The piece was a slightly ruffled style that draped over her navel, and was decorated with the same scalloped trim covered in tiny, delicate fringes. On her lower half, Nicole wore a barely-there thong, which flaunted her tummy due to it’s extremely low-rise, U-shaped waistline. The bottoms were insanely high-cut, completely baring her hips, and had thin side straps that were pulled high on her waist, emphasizing her hourglass frame.

The eye-popping attire was crafted out of gauzy lace decked with a discrete floral print that barely censored her curves. Nicole credited lingerie brand, Code Love, for the spicy look, tagging the label in her caption.

As usual, the Aussie beauty accessorized with a black manicure, showing a penchant for short, dark-colored nails. She matched her makeup to her outfit, and showed off her brunette tresses perfectly coiffed in wavy curls that tumbled over her shoulder.

The stunner was photographed in a sunny interior, one that seemed decorated in a vintage style. The blurred background teased a large, white sofa, a few embroidered throw pillows, and a couple of framed pictures on the wall. The light-toned décor made her lingerie stand out even more, keeping the focus on her enviable figure. Fans could also notice her flawless tan, which the seductive duds generously put on show.

A geotag identified the location of Nicole’s photo as Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. The snap was taken by professional photographer Rocky Batchelor, who has worked with Nicole for in the past. The model penned a playful caption for her post, crediting tanning and cosmetics brand Vani-T for her bronzed look.

In the span of four hours, the upload garnered more than 11,200 likes, proving very popular with Nicole’s fans. Admirers also left 140 messages under the steamy photo, gushing over her sexiness in the comments.

“Wowwwww, so beautifull [sic] and sexy,” read one message, trailed by four heart-eyes emoji.

“Wow you look soooooooo nice in this picture,” raved a second follower.

“Hello gorgeous how are you doing love your style pretty,” wrote a third person.

“Gosh you are out of this world,” remarked a fourth Instagrammer, adding two heart-eyes emoji.