Laci Kay Somers Flaunts Insane Cleavage In A Smoking Hot Instagram Video

Bodacious blond Laci Kay Somers tantalized her 10.9 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling clip in which she rocked a scandalous black bodysuit. The picture was taken indoors, and a white door with an eye-catching arched glass panel was visible behind her. The door was open to what looked like a backyard, and there appeared to be a pool in the distance, glowing blue in the night.

Laci showed off her bombshell body in a garment with a plunging neckline. The neckline flaunted a serious amount of cleavage, and Laci’s curves seemed damp, as though she had just emerged from the water. Thin black straps stretched over her shoulders, offering a bit of support, and when she turned slightly to the side, fans could see that the piece dipped low on the side as well, showing off a bit of extra skin.

The one-piece had high-cut sides that stretched over her hips, accentuating her hourglass figure and showing off her voluptuous lower body. Thin black straps extended from the bottom of the garment and ended in horizontal bands around her thighs, giving the look a garter belt feel.

In the short video, Laci’s blond hair tumbled down her back in a tousled style. She started off with her hands in her hair, playing with the blond tresses and shaking them out a bit before positioning her hand near her neck and finally releasing her locks. She held her cell phone in the other hand throughout the clip to capture the footage, and her eyes were focused on the cell phone screen. She began with a more serious expression and towards the end of the video stuck her tongue out for a goofy moment.

Laci wore no visible accessories beyond a simple ring on the hand holding her phone, opting to allow her curves to be the focal point of the video. Her fans absolutely loved the steamy share, and the post received over 416,100 views within two hours. It also racked up 1,936 comments from her eager audience.

“Perfection! So fine and beautiful!” one fan wrote, including several emoji in the comment.

“You are so unbelievably gorgeous a masterpiece,” another added.

“Wow you look absolutely sensational,” a third fan commented, followed by a string of flower emoji.

“You are a gorgeous girl, every man’s dream,” another follower remarked.

