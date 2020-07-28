Rachel Ward Looks Smoking Hot In Tight Booty Shorts: ‘Working Out In Style’

Blond beauty Rachel Ward thrilled her 608,000 Instagram followers with her most recent share, a smoking-hot triple update in which she showcased her fit figure in a sexy black workout set. She tagged the brands Oh Polly and Bo and Tee in the picture itself as well as in the caption, suggesting that her ensemble came from those two spots.

The pictures were taken in Manchester City Center, as the geotag indicated, and Rachel posed in front of a plain concrete wall for the first snap. The ground beneath her was covered in dirt and gravel, making for an industrial, rustic backdrop for the shots.

Rachel flaunted her figure in a black long-sleeved crop top that had a v-neck neckline which showed off a tantalizing hint of cleavage. The top featured a criss-cross wrap detail that accentuated her chest even more, and ended a few inches below her breasts. Several inches of her toned stomach were on display. She also added a gold pendant necklace to accessorize.

Rachel paired the top with matching high-waisted black shorts, which had a figure-hugging fit. The bottoms clung to every inch of her toned figure, hugging her hips and thighs before ending a few inches down her legs. They showcased her long, lean legs to perfection, and had an eye-catching tie detail towards the bottom on either side. She finished off the ensemble with a pair of boots for a sexy yet casual look.

Rachel’s long blond locks were parted in the middle, and they cascaded down her back in an effortless style. In the first shot, she stared at the camera with a seductive look on her face, posing with her legs slightly spread and her hands by her sides.

Rachel added another accessory for the second shot, rocking a white New York Yankees baseball cap over her blond tresses. She took off the hat for the third and final picture in the series, posing with her hands on her hips and one foot placed on the wall behind her.

Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling snaps, and the post received over 1,300 likes within just 28 minutes of going live. It also received 38 comments in the same time span.

“Unreal as always,” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“Wow,” another added simply, stunned by her beauty.

“Gorgeous,” a third fan commented.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Rachel stunned her followers with a smoking-hot snap in which she rocked a bold leopard-print blouse with voluminous sleeves and skintight leather pants. The ensemble was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and Rachel’s body looked incredible in the look.