Kelsie Jean Smeby Gets Down On All Fours While Clad In Skimpy Thong Bikini Bottoms

Kelsie Jean Smeby lit up her Instagram feed by sharing a series of two images that showed off her killer curves while clad in thong bikini bottoms. The sizzling upload was posted to her page on July 27, and it delighted her army of 687,000-plus fans.

The post was comprised of two images that saw the model in the same hot outfit. In the first snapshot in the series, she got down on all fours in the water as she crawled on top of a tile-lined pool feature. The space where she posed looked incredible and boasted an outdoor fireplace in the background, as well as a staircase with a metal railing in the distance. She looked into the camera with a sultry stare and extended one arm in front of the other as she kicked her right leg back.

On the upper half of her figure, Kelsie rocked a tight, white ribbed tank top that had large armholes that showed off her tanned biceps and a tease of sideboob. The garment was cropped and showcased her trim midsection and waist, while the back had a racerback cut that allowed Kelsie to show off her fit shoulders.

The lower portion of her attire was just as hot and did more showing than it did covering. Kelsie opted for a black thong bikini that stretched over her hips and flaunted her pert derriere and toned legs. Kelsie chose to go barefoot for the photo op, and half of her figure was soaking wet.

The second image in the series captured Kelsie in the same sexy choice of outfit, but her pose was slightly altered. Kelsie styled her long, dark locks with a middle part, and a few honey highlights framed her face.

In the caption of the update, she made sure to tag her photographer and she also tagged Playboy Mexico to credit them for the sexy spread. Since the post went live, Kelsie’s fans have showered it with praise. More than 9,000 have double-tapped the image, and dozens of followers flocked to the comments section to shower the post with compliments.

“You look stunning babe,” one admirer gushed with the addition of a few heart-eye emoji.

“The second photo is the best,” another social media user commented.

“I think this is your fab look, you are Looking gorgeous,” a third fan added.

“You look so sexy your a beautiful woman,” one more devotee chimed in.