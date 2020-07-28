‘RHOC’ Is Currently Filming Season 15 Despite Shannon Beador’s Recent COVID-19 Diagnosis

The Real Housewives of Orange County has not stopped filming Season 15 despite a star’s coronavirus diagnosis, according to TMZ. Cast member Shannon Beador announced last week that she had tested positive for the virus along with her three daughters, Sophie, Adeline, and Stella Beador.

Sources close to production on the popular reality show claim that the team is not in fear of catching the illness. The ladies were all last together for a group trip to Lake Arrowhead. Co-star Gina Kirschenheiter recently posted and then deleted a photo of her preparing for an upcoming trip around the same time.

“Here’s a novel idea…Quarantine us all together. I’m sure it’s gonna go great,” Gina initially wrote.

Shannon was not vacationing with her co-stars at the time, so there wasn’t contact between the ladies and the mother of three.

Tommy Garcia / Bravo

Since Shannon was not there, the outlet source claimed that the crew is confident moving forward with the safety protocols that are in place. Currently, the actresses have their temperatures taken before filming, and any reading over 100.4 degrees forces them to sit out for the day. The stars are also shooting more scenes outdoors and avoiding crowds. The stars will be seen more with their immediate families in the next installment as well. Crew members behind the scenes are limited to only essential personnel and required to wear a mask at all times.

Production for The Real Housewives of Orange County has only recently resumed after being shut down in March due to coronavirus concerns. However, the initial production halt was not related to any specific case amongst the cast. The ladies then began self-shooting scenes for Season 15 in May. For the QVC host to get back to filming, Shannon will have to test negative for the illness twice. Shannon revealed that she and her daughters were tested positive last week in an Instagram post.

“Today, we are Covid positive times 4. The girls and I are blessed to be quarantining in the same home (but isolating in separate rooms),” the reality actress wrote.

For now, Shannon is using her phone to capture footage for the show when she feels up to it. Although the blonde mother of three is not doing any in-person work for the time being.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 is expected to include Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Kelly Dodd, Gina, Emily Simpson, and newbie Elizabeth Vargas. As The Inquisitr previously reported, newcomer Elizabeth is reportedly “struggling” to get along with the cast.