Ellie Goulding Shows Off Her Chiselled Abs In A Sexy Bikini

Pop star Ellie Goulding tantalized her 14.5 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a steamy snap in which she showed off her fit figure. In the shot, Ellie stood on a pristine sandy beach with the water lapping at the shore. The turquoise ocean stretched out to the horizon, looking flawless, but Ellie’s incredible physique still remained the focal point of the shot.

Ellie appeared to have captured the image as a selfie, as she had one arm out of frame and the image was taken from a close perspective. She wore a deep red bikini top that had a straight neckline which flaunted just a hint of cleavage. The angle of the photo, and the fact that her wet blond tresses hung down on her chest and shoulders, meant that some of the details of the look were obscured. However, the garment ended just below her breasts, leaving nearly all of her chiselled stomach exposed.

She paired the bikini top with matching bottoms in the same deep hue, which looked gorgeous against her pale skin. The waistband of the bottoms came to just below her belly button, and they appeared to be a more full coverage piece. The crop of the shot meant that only a hint of one thigh was visible, rather than all of her sculpted legs, but there was still plenty for her followers to admire.

Shadows from a nearby tree were cast on the sand behind her, giving the picture an artistic vibe. She wore no accessories beyond a simple bracelet on one wrist, which hung by her side, and her natural beauty was on full display in the casual beach selfie. She paired the post with a caption that featured only the water droplets emoji, letting the picture speak for itself.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the beach bombshell, and the post received over 183,200 likes within six hours, including a like from Connor McGregor’s partner Dee Devlin. It also racked up 986 comments from Ellie’s eager audience in the same time span.

“So pretty,” one fan commented, followed by a string of flame emoji.

“Omg Ellie you are an absolute stunner,” another follower wrote.

“Body goal,” a third fan added, including a heart eyes emoji in the comment.

“Ok girl i need your skin care routine you’re always bright lol,” another commented, loving Ellie’s naturally flawless skin.

Back in March 2020, as The Inquisitr reported, Ellie showed off her physique and fitness level with a short video clip in which she did several workout moves. She rocked a neon sports bra and black leggings, and her body looked incredible in the clip, which was set to music.