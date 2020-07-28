Gabriella Abutbol Gives Fans A Peek Under Her Miniskirt In Flirty Photos

Model Gabriella Abutbol knows how to get — and keep — the attention of her 1.7 million Instagram followers. She showed off her playful side in her latest update, which caught her giving her fans a peek under her miniskirt.

Gabriella looked summer ready in the sexy outfit. It included at a black and orange tie-dyed bikini top and matching miniskirt. The skirt has a high waist that highlighted her slim midsection. She wore her long, dark hair down in big waves.

The brunette beauty shared two photos that featured her standing outside. She appeared to be on a front porch, as columns were on one side of the snaps while part of a yard was visible on the other.

Both of the pictures were similar in that Gabriella stood with her back to the camera. Posing at a slight angle, she showed off her fabulous physique. She turned her torso to one side, giving her fans a nice look at her ample bustline and her trim waist. She raised the bottom her miniskirt in a flirty fashion, flaunting her pert derrière. The images were cropped above her knees, also showing off her toned thighs.

In the first image, Gabriella looked at the lens with a serious expression on her face as her hair in the wind. The popular influencer wore a big smile in the second snap as her hair swirled around her face.

As Gabriella is known to do, she left a witty remark in the caption. She mentioned the upcoming U.S. presidential election while tagging her promotional partner, Fashion Nova.

While some of her fans replied with who they thought would win four more years in the White House, a fair amount of the comments came from followers who raved over how hot she looked in her cheeky attire.

“You look absolutely amazing your an absolute treasure very beautiful and sexy with a smokin hot body,” one admirer wrote.

“Sexiest Goddess ever seen on here Wow You are Unbelievable Gorgeous,’ a second comment read.

“You are looking absolutely gorgeous and sexy,” gushed a third Instagram user.

“Wow Gabriella You are so unbelievable sexy, pretty, stunning, hot,” a fourth fan chimed in.

Gabriella has a knack for looking good in just about everything she wears. Her fans seem to enjoy her content, and thankfully for them, she does not seem to mind showing off some skin. Not too long ago, she shared a snap that saw her rocking a crop top and a pair of bikini bottoms while sitting on her porch.