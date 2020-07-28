Carrie Underwood Rocks Pigtails For At-Home Workout: ‘I Didn’t Skip The Burpees!’

The country superstar beamed as she treated fans to a workout selfie from her home gym.

Carrie Underwood kept it super cute for a new workout selfie she shared with fans. The country superstar took to her Instagram account to kick off the week by giving her followers a look at herself in her home gym during an exercise session as she rocked braided pigtails and flashed a big smile.

The snap, which can be seen via Carrie’s Instagram stories here for a few more hours, was posted on July 27 and showed the “Drinking Alone” singer proudly beaming as she revealed that she stuck to her tough routine and didn’t even skip the Burpees.

The mom of two — who recently flaunted her seriously toned legs in a pair of tiny pink shorts while walking her German Shephard — grinned from ear to ear for the photo, which was actually taken using a template from her own fitness app called Fit52, as her blemish-free skin glowed for her exercise session.

The photo featured Carrie with her blond hair tied up into two braided pigtails on either side of her head as she put her left hand and raised her index finger to prove that she was number one. She rocked a gray tank top over a white undergarment and appeared to have two black over-ear headphones on to keep herself motivated.

In the background was a slew of gym equipment in her home workout room that fans have probably seen before if they’ve kept up with the star’s always stunning workout snaps she sometimes posts across social media.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

In the caption, she said that she was “Kicking Monday’s booty!” and encouraged all those who keep fit using her app to “get this week started off right” alongside a fist emoji.

She then wrote an additional note when she uploaded the snap to her story as she playfully showed off a little to her personal trainer Eve Overland.

“Love customizing my @fit52!!!” Carrie said of how she tailors her workouts to suit her needs.

“Hey, @eveoverlandfitness I didn’t skip the Burpees!” she then added as she tagged her trainer’s official account to make sure she knew about her achievement.

The snap came as Carrie shared another look at her latest gym session with her fans. As The Inquisitr also reported, the selfie came around the same time the mom of two posted a photo to her main grid that showed her with the same adorable braids but after an outfit change.

That time, she rocked a white t-shirt and a pair of short blue shorts as she sent some love to her 9.7 million followers.