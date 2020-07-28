Jessica Simpson Shows Off Dreamy Bedding Designed By Her 8-Year-Old Daughter Maxwell

The singer and designer's daughter has inherited her famous mama's creative talents.

Jessica Simpson shared a sweet photo to Instagram as she revealed that she made her young daughter’s sweetest dreams come true.

In an adorable post to her social media page, the mom of three shared a photo of her eldest daughter, Maxwell, as she snuggled on a gorgeously dressed bed. The 8-year-old was all smiles as she hugged a small stuffed animal while laying on light lavender bedding adorned with gold unicorns. A butterfly-shaped pillow was propped by her feet.

In the surprising caption to the post, Jessica revealed that it was actually Maxwell who designed the gorgeous sheet and comforter set. The singer and entrepreneur told her 5.4 million followers that her daughter “begged” her to become a designer like her and that she dreamed up the collection so other little girls can have “unicorn dreams” to make their own wishes come true.

Jessica, who also shares a son, Ace Knute, and toddler, Birdie Mae, with her husband Eric Johnson, added that one of the biggest blessings in her life has been to be able to make her daughter Maxie’s dreams come true.

In comments to the photo, which can be seen below, fans raved about the bedding and the support and encouragement Jessica gave to her designing daughter, who is already following in her famous mama’s footsteps at age eight.

“Maxie did a beautiful unicorn pattern. So magical!” one fan wrote.

“So sweet” another added. “What a wonderful little designer that clearly has her mommy’s amazing sense of style. Great job sweet girl!! Keep reaching for the stars!”

Others said they hope Jessica meant this collection was for “girls of all ages,” wh one 32-year-old saying she “seriously” needs it in her life.

“Omg! I wish I was a little girl! I need this bedding! What an awesome mom you are,” another told Jessica.

Other fans already had ideas for Maxie’s next collection, with some asking her to design a ladybug room and another requesting a room like Cindy Lou Who’s from the holiday book and TV special, How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

It’s clear that the apple does not fall from the tree in Jessica’s family. Earlier this year the Open Book author even dished on Maxwell’s creativity while speaking at the Create & Cultivate panel in Los Angeles. Jessica dished that her mini-entrepreneur is really into sketching and designs.

“Right now she’s really into her stuffed animals and dressing [them] so we have to have a wedding coming up for her stuffed animals that are puppies,” Jessica said, per Us Weekly. “We are having a fake puppy wedding with all gowns that she designed. It’s really pretty cute!”