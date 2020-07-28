Ashley Alexiss Slays In A Knotted Graphic T-Shirt & Bicycle Shorts

In her latest Instagram share, buxom bombshell Ashley Alexiss stunned her 2.1 million Instagram followers with a casual outfit that showed off her hourglass figure to perfection. The look was from the online retailer Fashion Nova’s plus-sized line, Fashion Nova Curve, who Ashley made sure to tag in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. Ashley has rocked countless pieces from the brand before, from scandalous bodysuits to feminine dresses.

She posed in front of a simple white backdrop and had her hands on her hips in the picture. On top, she rocked a slightly oversized white graphic t-shirt with black-and-white photos on the front. The print was designed to resemble a newspaper page, and featured the word “Queen” as the headline, printed in burnt orange type. The t-shirt had a crew neckline that kept Ashley’s cleavage hidden, and the sleeves came all the way to her elbows. However, she accentuated her slim waist by knotting the top to emphasize her hourglass figure.

Ashley paired the t-shirt with simple black bicycle shorts that hugged her curves and highlighted her voluptuous physique. The shorts clung to her shapely hips and thighs, and ended midway down her thighs. The photo was cropped just above her knees so not all of her legs were visible in the frame, but there was still plenty for her followers to appreciate.

Ashley kept the look simple, and didn’t add any accessories beyond a pair of small hoop earrings. Her long blond locks were styled in a retro-inspired blow-out, with a few silky tresses falling over her shoulder and the rest cascading down her back.

She gazed directly at the camera in her power pose, and the pastel shade of her nails popped against the dark backdrop of her bicycle shorts.

Ashley’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snap, and the post received over 7,800 likes within eight hours. It also racked up 67 comments from her eager audience.

“You look so different here,” one fan wrote, followed by a flame emoji, loving the change.

“Queen? No. You’re the Goddess,” another follower added.

“You look like a rockstar,” a third follower remarked.

“So beautiful,” another commented simply, captivated by Ashley’s curves and gorgeous features.

Ashley has been rocking plenty of Fashion Nova Curve looks lately, including several casual ensembles. A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a snap taken in front of a similar plain white backdrop. For that picture, she wore some distressed jeans that hugged her curves and a black graphic tee with the names of several cities written across the chest.