Audrey Roloff Rocks Floral-Print Dress & Straw Hat In Sweet New Family Photo

Audrey Roloff took to Instagram to share a sweet new photo of her family of four. The update was added to her feed on July 28, and the Little People, Big World star told fans that the snapshot was part of a weekend outing.

The shot captured Audrey and her husband, Jeremy Roloff, posed in the center of the frame. She had her son, Bode, strapped in a baby carrier in front of her, and Jeremy hoisted up their daughter, Ember, in one arm. In the caption of the post, Audrey revealed to fans that this was one of the first photos that was snapped before they got covered in dirt after their campfire and walk.

The scenery was spectacular, and the family posed in front of a patch of greenery with a small river and a mountain range in the distance. The whole crew was all smiles for the photo op, and Jeremy placed one arm around his wife’s back and held a copper mug and his daughter in the other. Audrey turned her body in profile and held a plastic cup in her right hand.

The mother of two stunned in a yellow dress with a floral-print pattern. The garment had frilly sleeves that fell near her bicep, and its short length teased a glimpse of her legs. She accessorized her outfit with a chic straw hat and a pair of sunglasses. The redhead wore her long locks down and straight, and they spilled over one side of her shoulder. Bode looked cute in a gray outfit as he was tucked in a matching baby carrier.

Jeremy went casual in a pair of gray shorts and an orange flannel. The reality star wore a trucker cap and added a black watch to his wrist as an accessory. Ember looked like her mom’s mini-me and rocked a romper and a pair of gray crocs. She wore a pink hat with a rainbow graphic on the front and a brown jacket to complete her look.

It comes as no surprise that the post has been noticed by many of Audrey’s fans. More than 31,000 double-tapped the image while 130-plus left comments. Most Instagrammers complimented the beautiful family while a few more used emoji.

“Bode is UNREAL, happiest baby ever. This photo is so cute of you 4!” one follower gushed.

“Holding a kid like that & a cup like that…that’s some next level parenting,” a second fan added.

“I swear y’all make the cutest kids ever, they’re like the perfect mixture of you both,” one more chimed in.