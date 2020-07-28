Tahlia Skaines Strikes A Sexy Pose For The Camera In A Body-Hugging Mini Dress

Tahlia Skaines took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 28, to upload an update that showed her flaunting her bodacious curves. The Australian model rocked an ultra-revealing long sleeve mini dress from Oh Polly in the snaps that had her fans drooling.

In the first pic, Tahlia was seen outside of a building, posing front and center. She placed both of her hands on the sides of her small waist and positioned her left foot forward. Her legs were so close to each other that both appeared crossed as she posed. The babe slightly angled her body to the side and glanced to the side with a serious look on her face.

In the second photo, she stood sideways with her legs apart. The angle showed a glimpse of her curvy behind, and although fully covered by fabric, some viewers still enjoyed the view. Instead of facing the photographer, she gazed at a distance and seemed entranced on something that caught her attention.

Tahlia rocked an extremely short tan dress. The whole garment had a ruched design. The low-cut neckline displayed a titillating view of her decolletage, and the snug fit of the piece pushed her breasts inward, showing more cleavage as a result. The influencer decided to spice things up and ditched her bra, but the clothing appeared fully-line that obscured her buxom curves from being exposed.

The length of the dress reached her upper thighs, which enabled Tahlia to showcase her lean legs. It also boasted long sleeves that were perfect for the cold season in Australia. She matched her outfit with a black leather YSL bag, which she wore over her shoulders.

Tahlia accessorized with a gold pendant necklace and small hoop earrings. She also painted her freshly manicured nails with white nail polish. As for her hairstyle, she tied her blond locks into a low ponytail. In the caption, Tahlia shared a little something about her weekend and tagged Oh Polly.

The brand-new social media share has been liked over 3,600 times and received an upward of 80 comments. A lot of her Instagram followers and several fellow models flocked to the comments section and wrote various messages. Many gushed over her insanely toned physique, while others talked about her daring attire.

“What a stunner! You look very gorgeous and beautiful in that lovely outfit,” one of her fans commented.

“OK, I’M DONE! You are goals!!!” gushed another Instagram user.

“You are so hot and flawless! You look like a doll in that outfit. The color suits you well, too,” a third follower wrote, adding a combination of emoji at the end of the comment.

“Fabulous as always,” a fourth admirer added.