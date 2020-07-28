Casi Davis Looks Fierce In A Latex Bodysuit & Sheer Tights While Posing With A Rottweiler: ‘Doing Well Dawg’

Cassandre “Casi” Davis put on a provocative display for her Instagram followers on Monday, pouring her incredible figure into a dark-green latex bodysuit that highlighted all of her curves. The fitness model and YouTube star appeared to be braless under the sexy item, which fit tightly across her perky chest while also showing off her hips and thighs thanks to its incredible high cut.

The one-piece was a sleeveless, mock-turtleneck style that accentuated her waist, perfectly emphasizing her hourglass frame. Casi coupled the item with sheer black Gucci tights, which featured the brand’s iconic GG monogram motif. She added height to her statuesque figure with a set of black heels, further accessorizing with a gold band ring on her finger. The seductive look was complete with silver chandelier earrings — an opulent design encrusted with sparkling stones, which almost reached the top of her shoulders. Casi pulled back her hair into a low ponytail to better showcase the eye-popping jewelry. Her makeup was also on point, as was her chic manicure.

Snapped outdoors, the sizzling blonde was photographed against the backdrop of a white wall. She flaunted her designer legwear and endless pins while standing with her legs were widely parted. She held one hand on her waist and the other one alongside her body. Her fingers seemingly grazed her thigh, calling even more attention to the see-through tights. Casi cocked her hip and straightened her back, closing her eyes as he slightly tilted her head forward. Sunlight illuminated her toned physique, shining on her midriff and lending the latex garment a dazzling glow.

The model posed next to a massive Rottweiler. The animal wore a stylish, black-and-white bandanna around its neck and was glancing to the side, as if captivated by something off-camera. The pair cast intertwined shadows on the wall behind them. A set of narrow windows were visible in the upper corner of the shot.

Casi penned a cheeky caption for her photo, reeling in a lot of response from her fans. While some of her admires compared the hot YouTuber to Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, others complimented her stunning beauty and flawless figure.

“Anyone else getting Cammy from Street Fighter vibes,” wrote one person, leaving a pair of fire emoji.

“Legs for days,” read another comment.

“Olive and black… such a great combo,” gushed a third Instagrammer, adding a couple of hearts that appeared to mirror the colors of Casi’s outfit.

“I love that puppy xoxoox [heart emoji] and you look bomb,” was a fourth message, trailed by three fire emoji.

The upload was a big hit with her fans, racking up a little over 25,000 likes and more than 170 comments overnight. Casi originally showcased the look in a photo shared back in April, wherein she and the dog were captured against a lush, green background. That photo has been liked over 24,900 times since it was posted and can be viewed here.