Savannah Prez Flaunts Bombshell Body In Cobalt Blue Workout Set

Savannah Prez took to her Instagram account to share two new photos in which she rocked a curve-hugging workout set. The post was added to her page on Monday, and it served as some workout motivation for her fans.

The first image in the series captured Savannah with her back faced toward the camera. The setting was perfect and saw the fitness model posed on a bridge with a metal iron balcony that overlooked a river. A tall building was blurred in the background, and a few trees and greenery could also be seen in the distance. A geotag in the update indicated that the photo was snapped at Roeselare in Belgium.

Savannah opted for a cobalt blue activewear set that showcased her fit figure. A tag in the photo indicated that her ensemble was from Bo and Tee and Oh Polly. On her upper half, she sported a curve-hugging bra that had a racerback cut that was partially obstructed by her hair. The sexy bra treated fans to a great view of her toned shoulders and arms in addition to part of her back. The lower part of her outfit was just as hot and boasted a tight fit that accentuated her bubbly backside. The sides were ruched and had ties near her upper thighs that fell to her shapely legs.

The second image in the set offered a view of Savannah’s front side. The Belgian babe posed on top of some outdoor stairs that overlooked the river. Savannah’s bra boasted a deep V-neckline that flaunted a tease of cleavage. It was ruched in the middle and had a tight band that was snug on her ribs.

Savannah’s high-waisted bottoms accentuated her tiny waist and midsection, and its daringly short length showcased her strong stems. Savannah completed the look with a pair of white sneakers that didn’t have any laces. She pulled her long, brunette tresses halfway back, and equal parts of hair spilled over her shoulders.

Unsurprisingly, the image has attracted its fair share of attention. More than 24,000 fans clicked the “like” button while 300-plus took their admiration a step further and left compliments for the social media star.

“I love the photo2 your smile is so beautiful,” one follower gushed.

“You are as beautiful as the biggest and brightest star,” a second social media user complimented alongside a series of red hearts.

“I see you as well wow you’re so sweet so strong and gorgeous,” another fan added with the addition of a few flames.