Tom Holland May Have Gone Instagram Official With Rumored Girlfriend Nadia Parkes

Tom Holland seems to have crushed the hearts of fans by indirectly confirming his relationship with rumored girlfriend Nadia Parkes. The Marvel star posted a snap of a woman who appeared to be the model on his Instagram page on Monday, July 27. However, fans were left scrounging for clues as the actor provided no caption or tag with the picture.

The image showed the woman who clearly resembled Parkes with a somewhat bewildered look on her face, as she appeared to stare at the person taking the snap. She wore her hair down and sported a face mask and a casual white tee. Despite the protective mask covering her face, the model looked beautiful in the snap. But it was the backdrop that was really breathtaking, as it featured incredible looking clouds with sunshine peeking out from behind.

Further evidence to support the rumored coupling came when Parkes shared an image to her own Instagram wearing the same outfit. It seemed to be the same location, although it was taken from a different perspective. The image received plenty of attention, which included a comment from her friend Sophie Turner.

According to The Daily Mail, it was Turner and husband Joe Jonas who first introduced the lovebirds.

Sources close to the pair told the outlet in May that the two have been secretly dating for months, and that they have been self-isolating together, along with Tom’s brother and friend, in their London flat.

“It was early days for Tom and Nadia when the lockdown was announced in London. They made the decision to isolate together, and things have been going great between them,” the source explained.

The source claimed that Holland had introduced Parkes to friends and family and claimed that they were in “an official relationship.” The couple may seem like they’re moving quickly, but according to the same source, living together has only made the connection “stronger.”

Fans may be grappling with the idea of their beloved actor being officially taken, but there were many seeming to show concern for Holland’s Spider-Man co-star, Jake Gyllenhaal.

“I can hear Jake crying on his bed right now,” one commented on Holland’s upload.

“Pray for his husband Jake Gyllenhaal,” another wrote.

During a 2019 interview with Access Hollywood, available on YouTube, the actor hilariously set the record straight about his relationship with the 24-year-old.