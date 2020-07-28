Saffron Barker Poses In Bandeau Top & Skort In Front Of A Dreamy Blue Sky

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself on holiday. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant is currently overseas in Greece and is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform. Unsurprisingly, her latest upload didn’t disappoint her followers.

Barker stunned in a black-and-white plaid bandeau top that appeared to be in the shape of a bow. The garment displayed her decolletage and her toned midriff. The 20-year-old paired the ensemble with a white skort that fell above her upper thigh and showed off her tanned legs. Barker completed her outfit with white lace-up sneakers and large sunglasses. She accessorized herself with a necklace featuring a heart pendant, bracelets, and rings. Barker styled her long blond hair in a messy bun but left the front to frame out her face. The online sensation kept her nails short and opted for a white polish.

In the image, she posed in front of a dreamy clear blue sky that looked like a postcard. Barker also stood in front of a white door and a large cactus plant. She looked over to her right with a smile and raised one hand to her hair. Barker parted her legs and showed off her pearly whites.

The YouTuber — who boasts more than 2.4 million subscribers — geotagged her upload with Thíra, Kikladhes, Greece, letting her followers know where this snapshot was taken.

In the tags, she credited the high street brand Topshop for her top, In The Style for the skort, and Quay Australia for the shades.

In the span of 18 hours, her post racked up more than 135,000 likes and over 2,400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.7 million followers.

“You’re so so so beaut, I can’t deal,” one user wrote.

“Just as beautiful inside as out! Love you darling,” another person shared.

“YOUR SUMMER GLOW,” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.

“Look at you,” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous heart-eye emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Barker revealed she is currently on her first holiday with her boyfriend Tyler. In her previous update, she hinted that he had been taking all her new pics from the vacation.

On Sunday, Barker wowed in a short low-cut white dress that featured a blue pattern all over. She wore cream-colored sliders that showcased the iconic Chanel logo in the same light color as well as black socks. Barker styled her long blond hair in a ponytail and placed a pair of shades on top of her head.