Adrienne Bailon Stuns In A White Swimsuit To Share A Message About Authenticity

Adrienne showed off her jaw dropping curves in a one-shoulder swimsuit.

Adrienne Bailon put her flawless curves on show for a stunning new photo posted to her Instagram account this week as she shared an important message about “authenticity.” The Real co-host got candid in the caption of the sizzling snap uploaded on July 27, which showed her in a skintight white swimsuit as she posed for the camera.

The former Cheetah Girls singer put her tanned and toned legs on full display as she struck a sultry pose and perched on the end of a wooden chair.

She put her flawless curves on full display as she bent her left arm up and placed her hand on her head.

As for her sultry one-piece, the singer and actress looked every inch the superstar in the one-shoulder number that plunged a little low on her left side. The swimsuit perfectly showcased her glowing all-over tan and her slim waist. It was also high-cut on both of her hips to flash a little more skin.

The ex-The Masked Singer contestant accessorized with a cream bag fastened diagonally over her chest and a pair of slim black sunglasses with a metallic frame.

Adrienne, who was recently alleged to have been “blindsided” by friend Tamera Mowry-Housley’s decision to leave The Real after seven years — looked down as she posed in front of a white sheet that was hung up in the background. She had her long, highlighted hair down as it cascaded over her right shoulder.

In the caption, the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote an important message about always being true to yourself as she told her 5 million followers in part to make sure they never “trade [their] authenticity for approval!”

And fans clearly appreciated both the snap and her inspiring message, as many shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“I can’t get over these pics,” one person commented.

“Ok im need you to stop shutting down the internet maam. Ugh love you,” another said with a red heart symbol.

“Looking good girl,” a third person wrote.

Another fan told Adrienne that she was “killing it” alongside a number of fire emoji.

The gorgeous new upload has received over 48,600 likes in the first seven hours since she shared it with her fans.

The latest snap from the star came shortly after she previously wowed fans when she displayed her fit physique earlier this week. That time, Adrienne kicked off the swimwear theme when she rocked a chic two-piece for three seriously sizzling snaps that were uploaded to her Instagram account while she posed for the camera in a large, round black seat.