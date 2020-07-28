Kyle Richards Boldly Shares Stunning Nude Photo That She Feared Would Surface When She Joined ‘RHOBH’

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star shared a message of empowerment with her social media followers.

Kyle Richards shared a jaw-dropping nude photo to Instagram as she shared a message of empowerment to her 3 million followers. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 51, posted a surprising throwback as part of the viral “Challenge Accepted” trend that spreads messages about female solidarity.

In the black and white photo, which can be seen here, Kyle was photographed completely nude as she posed with her legs carefully crossed while wearing sky-high Manolo Blahnik heels. The Bravo beauty’s long dark hair and left hand were strategically placed to cover her breasts as she posed for the professional portrait.

In the caption to the pic, Kyle revealed she had the portrait taken as a gift for her husband, Mauricio Umansky, for Valentine’s Day more than a decade ago. She also admitted that at the time she was hesitant to have the photo taken because she thought it was too sexy.

I was nervous to take it and then when I was asked to do #RHOBH I was nervous to accept doing the show because I was worried this photo would surface. I thought it was THAT risqué!! How scandalous!” Kyle wrote. “Now here I am posting it because it DOES make me feel empowered!”

Kyle added that she is proud to come from a family of all women. Fans know that Kyle’s mom, Kathleen, raised three daughters: Kyle, Kim Richards, and Kathy Hilton.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Kyle noted that she’s “fortunate” to be surrounded by so many amazing females in her life and to be the mother of four incredible young ladies. She thanked all of the females in her life and then tagged the many who “challenged” her to post a photo, including actresses Melisssa Gilbert and Poppy Montgomery, her best friend Faye Resnick, and fellow Real Housewives stars Melissa Gorga, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, Adrienne Maloof, and many more friends.

In comments the photo, fans told Kyle that she should feel proud to post such a beautiful and tasteful nude portrait. Others thanked her for telling the story behind the photo.

“Love the photo, the energy. Love your words – just seeing the evolvement – from being scared for others to see this picture – to now owning it, stepping up. Thank you for doing so for all the women in your life and in the world,” one fan wrote.

When another follower questioned how a Real Housewives star could post about “supporting women” when the drama portrayed on the Bravo reality shows are often the often opposite of that, Kyle admitted that she did think about that, but added that her co-stars all know she supports them and vice versa, even if they don’t always agree on everything and get mad at one another.