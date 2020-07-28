Tarsha Whitmore Gets Behind The Wheel In A Form-Fitting Jumpsuit: ‘Don’t Text & Drive’

Australian beauty Tarsha Whitmore had some sage advice for her Instagram followers this morning, sharing a photo of herself in a white car. In the snap, the 20-year-old was lounging in the driver’s seat and appeared to be fiddling with her phone. Her eyes were fixed on the screen and she seemed completely engrossed in what she was watching. However, Tarsha made it a point to warn fans about the dangers of texting and driving in her caption. Moreover, the car was clearly stationary — her feet were not on the pedals and the door was wide open, revealing her fit body and stylish outfit in full detail — suggesting the model was not about to break her own recommendation or the law, for that matter.

The update saw Tarsha looking drop-dead gorgeous in a light-gray jumpsuit from Fashion Nova. The one-piece fit her like a glove, hugging her figure in all the right places and highlighting her killer curves. The jumpsuit was crafted out of a ribbed fabric that seemed to further accentuate her voluptuous physique, particularly spotlighting her hip and thigh. The sleeveless number was a mock turtleneck style and looked flattering on her perky chest, baring her slender arms. The garment was cinched at the waist with a golden chain, which added sophistication to the look in addition to emphasizing her lithe frame.

Tarsha coupled the jumpsuit with a pair of patterned Dior sneakers, which sported white patches in the front and at the back of the heel. The footwear was adorned with the label’s logo in gray and appeared to be covered in a Perspex overlay. She further accessorized with a pastel-pink manicure, showing off her long nails while holding up the phone to her face.

The Aussie smokeshow brought her A-game in terms of makeup and hairstyle, as well. She sported a chic glam that accentuated her lush lips and flaunted her golden mane perfectly coiffed in a puffy style. Her tresses were parted on the side, brushing over her shoulder and reaching down to her waist. The look was complete with a black clutch, which Tarsha held on her lap as she raised her knees, posing with her legs parted.

The upload immediately caught the eyes of her followers, racking up more than 5,600 likes and nearly 70 comments within the first 50 minute of going live. Her admirers seemed to be loving the sporty-chic outfit, complimenting her style and her shoes.

“I loveeeeee this outfit [starstruck emoji] and your new shoes,” gushed one Instagrammer.

“Major vibes, those shoes though,” read a second message, trailed by a pair of heart-eyes emoji.

“You look incredible,” assured a third fan, leaving three fire emoji at the end of their post.

“Are the diors comfy babe?” one follower wanted to know.

Tarsha replied candidly to the comment. “I’m gonna be honest – no. I have to wear 2 pairs of socks otherwise they’re just too uncomfortable!” she wrote.