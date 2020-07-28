Lily Allen Celebrates 1 Year Of Sobriety In Bikini On Italy Vacation: ‘So Grateful’

British singer Lily Allen took to Instagram to share a number of new photos of herself on her most recent vacation and is celebrating 1 year of sobriety.

The “Hard Out Here” hitmaker stunned in a black string bikini top that featured a gold circle decoration that helped hold the garment together. She paired the ensemble with red leopard-print bottoms. Allen accessorized her decolletage with gold necklaces and also opted for numerous earrings and a bracelet. She rocked short acrylic nails and styled her dark hair up while sporting a full fringe.

Allen treated fans to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, the BRIT Award-winner appeared to be sat in the shade on a white sunbed. She laid down on her side and looked at the camera lens with a smile. In the next slide, Allen leaned forward and raised one hand to the side of her face. The entertainer remained to look happy and like she was living her best life. She posed in front of a tropical palm tree and a beautiful clear blue sky. In the third frame, Allen was snapped indoors in the same ensemble from a slightly lower angle.

In the fourth and final frame, she attached a throwback image of herself in a red garment from where she appeared to not be sober.

For her caption, the 35-year-old announced she was “1 year completely sober” and so grateful to be healthy and happy. She geotagged her upload with Capri, Italy, informing her loyal social media audience where she is in the country.

In the span of 35 minutes, Allen’s post proved to be instantly popular with her 1.2 million followers and racked up more than 31,000 likes and over 850 comments.

“Congrats!!!! I’m coming up on a year too,” one user wrote.

“Lily is so natural and real, it’s so refreshing,” another person shared.

“You are one absolutely gorgeous woman,” remarked a third fan.

“Simply the best, better than all the rest,” a fourth admirer commented, referencing Tina Turner’s lyrics.

Allen over the past few months has been very vocal about her sobriety journey. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she revealed she was 9 months sober at the end of April. The “Somewhere Only We Know” chart-topper received lots of praise from fans who were proud of her achievement. With the announcement, Allen took a selfie in the mirror wearing a sleeveless crop top with high-waisted gym pants that were cut out in the thigh area. She took the pic with her bed looking messy in the background and joked that she “still can’t make her bed.”