Kim Kardashian Photographed Crying During ‘Intense’ Reunion With Kanye West

Kim reunited with her husband in Wyoming in the wake of his controversial comments.

Kim Kardashian was snapped by paparazzi in tears during what appeared to be an “intense” reunion with her husband Kanye West after a difficult few days following the rapper’s struggle with bipolar disorder. In new photos published online by The Daily Mail, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was visibly emotional as she spoke to the rapper after she flew out to Wyoming to be by his side.

The candid snaps showed the star, who’s put much of her life in front of the public eye for more than a decade on her long running E! reality series, with tears in her eyes as the couple sat in the latter’s car together.

According to the outlet, the two visited a Wendy’s restaurant together on Monday, July 27, and had what appeared to be an “intense conversation.”

It marked the first time that the couple had been photographed together since Kanye hit the headlines for his bizarre appearance in North Carolina on July 19 in which he announced his bid for President of the United States. During a rally, he made controversial remarks about Harriet Tubman and claimed he and Kim allegedly thought about aborting their eldest daughter, 7-year-old North.

He’s since raised further eyebrows for a slew of controversial and outspoken tweets, in which he claimed he’d been trying to divorce Kim for a while now.

In the new photos, Kim was clearly emotional as she spoke to her husband of six years. In one photo, she put her hand up to her face and then turned away from the cameras after the two seemingly spotted the paparazzi. It’s not thought their interaction was filmed for KUWTK, as it was previously reported that Kim allegedly made the decision not to have the father of her children’s struggles documented on the show.

The mom of four — the couple share North, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and 1-year-old Psalm — had her dark hair slicked back into a ponytail and wore what appeared to be a black jacket over a white top.

As for the “Gold Digger” rapper, he also kept things a little more casual in a red, white, and blue hoodie.

The reunion came shortly after Kanye publicly apologised to his wife on Twitter shortly before he paid a short visit to a Wyoming hospital.

“I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me.To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me,” he tweeted.

Prior to the star’s public apology, Kim spoke out about her husband’s mental state in a statement posted to Instagram stories. As reported by CNN, she encouraged people to be more understanding and called his struggle with bipolar disorder “incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand.”