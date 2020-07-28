Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Peach Booty In Curve-Hugging Leggings

Instagram model Yaslen Clemente took to the social media platform on Monday, July 27, to share a photo of herself during a workout at the gym.

The model posed on an exercise bench surrounded by various gym equipment and machines. She wore a white sports bra with a scooped back that showed off plenty of skin along her upper body, including her toned arms, shoulders, and back. She paired the top with gray leggings that featured an intricate cut-out design in white along the surface. The waistband rose high on Yaslen’s hips and dipped down at her backside to emphasize her pert booty. The material included a pinched design that clung to her curves.

Yaslen wore her blond hair loose and pulled over to one shoulder to leave her back exposed. She looked over her shoulder directly at the camera with her lips slightly parted. Yaslen wore a thin necklace and several stud earrings for accessories.

In the second slide, Yaslen posted an up-close snap of three hip bands in pink, white, and dark blue from fitness accessories brand Body By Yas Fitness. The model revealed the purpose behind the image in the caption of the photos. She told her two million followers that she was doing a giveaway for her new hip bands that she launched through the brand. The contest will allow one person to win a set of the exercise equipment.

Participants could enter the contest by completing a total of four steps. Yaslen’s followers must first like the post, then make sure they’re following both her and the Instagram page for Body By Yas Fitness, tag three friends to complete the same steps, and finally, share the post on their stories for an additional entry. The competition ends on July 31.

The post earned more than 30,000 likes and close to 500 comments within the first day from Instagram users excited to join the giveaway. Most of the comments included tags from people completing the third step of the giveaway instructions. Other followers complimented Yaslen on her outfit and expressed how much they love her.

“Wow these look amazing for the gym,” a social media user commented.

“You’re so gorgeous,” another follower complimented Yaslen.

“Literally the cutest hip bands ever,” one more fan chimed in.

