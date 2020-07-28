Yanet Garcia Flaunts Sculpted Booty In Skintight Leggings In Latest Instagram Snap

Instagram model Yanet Garcia took to the popular social media site on Monday, July 27, to post a new snap of herself in the gym.

The model was photographed mid-way through an elliptical workout with her back facing the camera. Other machines could be seen in the background of the frame in addition to large, darkened windows. Yanet wore a burgundy long-sleeved shirt with a hood that fell loosely on her upper half and appeared to be tucked into a pair of leggings in the same color. The leggings rose high on her hips and extended through her ankles, clinging to her enviable curves and emphasizing her pert backside.

Yanet added a navy hat to the look while leaving her long, brunette tresses loose and flowing off to one shoulder. She wore a pair of black Nike sneakers and held a water bottle in one hand. The fitness trainer looked down toward the ground with the brim of the hat pulled low over her eyes.

In a pink blurb written across the photo, Yanet told her followers that health is a journey, not a destination, and it’s all about taking small steps and enjoying the process. She wrote the same message in the caption of the post, first in English and then in Spanish, along with a red heart emoji for emphasis.

The Mexican native’s 13.4 million followers gave the post plenty of love, leaving more than 150,000 likes and several hundred comments within the first 10 hours. Many of Yanet’s fans expressed themselves through the use of emoji, leaving messages full of hearts, fire icons, heart-eyed smileys, and kissy faces. Others left compliments for the fitness trainer that ranged from “hot” to “beautiful” and “stunning.” As many of Yanet’s followers live in Mexico, a majority of the comments were written in Spanish.

“Wow you have the most amazing figure!” one Instagram user commented.

“I totally agree. Small attainable steps are key,” another follower responded to Yanet’s caption.

“You are such an inspiration,” one more fan chimed in.

Over the weekend, The Inquisitr reported that Yanet posted a daring snap that featured her in a bright-pink swimsuit with large cut outs. The cut outs made the suit incredibly revealing, showing off a tease of cleavage and underboob and putting plenty of skin on display along Yanet’s abdomen and into her pelvis. Her fans showed their love for the snap with 125,000 likes just within the first hour of appearing on the platform.