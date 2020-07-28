Michelle Keegan Poses In Bikini While Learning To Paddleboard During Ibiza Vacation

British actress Michelle Keegan took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself. The former Coronation Street star took a trip to Ibiza and didn’t disappoint with her snapshots in the sea.

The 33-year-old stunned in a patterned bikini that appeared to be multicolored. The top featured thin straps and showed off her decolletage. Keegan displayed her tanned physique and opted for sunglasses. She styled her long dark hair in two plaits and went barefoot for the occasion. Keegan accessorized herself with a necklace and no other visible jewelry.

She treated followers to three images and one video within the same upload.

In the first shot, Keegan was snapped on her knees on a paddleboard in the middle of the water. She held a paddle stick in her hand and looked up at the camera lens with a smile.

In the next slide, Keegan gripped onto the stick with both hands and continued to flash her pearly whites.

In the third slide, she attached a short video clip of her standing on the board, learning how to paddleboard.

In the fourth and final frame, Keegan was photographed further way in front of a large rock mountain. The stunning image looked like a postcard.

For her caption, Keegan referred to herself as “clueless,” adding the surfing lady emoji.

In the span of 13 hours, her post racked up more than 195,000 likes and over 960 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.6 million followers.

“U look very sexy,” one user wrote, adding the flame emoji.

“Brilliant, so need to do this. Bucket list,” another person shared.

“This is one of the best things I’ve seen,” remarked a third fan.

“I was in Ibiza two weeks ago, the first time I’d ever been there. Did some paddleboarding with a tour boat company and now I’m hooked on it. Already planning to go back to the island in 2021. Have a great time. Love your role in Our Girl,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her beauty is nothing new for Keegan. In May, she posted a pic of herself on different vacation, which you can view here. Keegan was captured sitting down on the sand in front of the beach with her tanned legs on display. Unsurprisingly, the upload achieved over 237,000 likes.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she was named the “Sexiest Woman Alive” by FHM Magazine in 2015. At The British Soap Awards, Keegan won Sexiest Female five years in a row for her role as Tina McIntyre in Coronation Street.