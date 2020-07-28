Meg Kylie Puts Bodacious Curves On Display In Skimpy Bikini

Meg Kylie started the workweek by posting a tantalizing update. On July 27, the Australian model took to her Instagram page to share a saucy snapshot of herself rocking a tiny bikini that left little to the imagination.

In the new update, Meg wore a skimpy two-piece swimsuit that flaunted her flawless body. The top boasted teeny cups that appeared to be cut so small that it failed to cover the entirety of her bust. The deep neckline offered a nice view of her decolletage, and the underwire structure pushed her breasts up, which made her cleavage look prominent. The spaghetti-like straps that kept the swimwear in place went over her shoulders, highlighting her lean arms.

From what was visible, she sported a matching pair of low-cut bottoms. The waistline exposed a lot of skin, particularly around her taut tummy and abs. Itty bitty straps made up the waistband, and it clung to her slim waist and hips. The garment also featured high leg cuts.

The new update showcased a monochromatic picture that showed Meg inside her Perth home. She seemed to sit on the wooden floor, facing a mirror. The stunner struck a casual pose that put her killer curves on display, leaning to the side with her right hand. One of her legs seemed tucked under her body, while the other was out with toes pointing outward. She proudly showcased her bathing suit and gazed over her phone’s screen as she took the selfie.

Meg wore her hair in a center part and styled it in loose waves. She left its long strands hanging over her shoulder and back. It is also important to note that the photo filter made her highlights look more prominent. She accessorized with a pair of medium-sized hoop earrings and nothing else.

In the caption, Meg wrote something about her iPhone, sharing to her fans that she dropped the mobile device. Among her 808,000 followers on the popular social media website, many were quick to comment on Meg’s jaw-dropping post. In less than a day of being published on the popular photo-sharing app, the new share has accrued more than 14,300 likes and 110-plus comments.

“You are so gorgeous!!! Such mesmerizing beauty with an amazing body,” an Instagram follower commented.

“I dropped mine too when I saw you today. I guess we both have that in common. Soulmates?” gushed another fan.

“A literal goddess! I love your hair, your physique — everything about you. Thanks for sharing your life with us through social media,” a third admirer wrote.