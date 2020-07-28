WWE News: ‘Raw’ Superstar Appears To Say Goodbye To Company In Latest Tweets

After weeks of rumors regarding her status as a WWE superstar, it appears that Kairi Sane has wrapped up with the company. She also took to Twitter following this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, sharing a heartfelt message that gave thanks to the people she worked with, as well as the fans who supported her during her three years with the promotion.

“My time in the NXT & WWE locker rooms was incredible. Everyone was kind, funny, & talented, so every day was full of happiness. Also, I was saved by the supportive staff behind the scenes. I will forever love & respect all these professionals I had the pleasure of working with,” read the first tweet in Sane’s two-part post from Monday night, which she topped off with a four-leaf-clover emoji.

In the second part, as seen below, Sane shared a collage that featured photos of herself holding up or wearing different title belts, posing with fellow Japanese wrestlers Asuka and Io Shirai, and standing next to Triple H. She stressed that she has only the fans to thank for her success, adding that she is thankful that she had the chance to meet a lot of them during her time with the promotion.

I was able to accomplish so much in the last three years, but it wasn’t because of my ability or my strength. It was because of all of the constant, warm support from the fans. I am so thankful I could meet you all.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart,

As pointed out by Wrestling Inc., Sane’s appearance on Monday night, which saw her play a key part in the angle that resulted in Asuka losing her Raw Women’s Championship to Sasha Banks, was apparently her last for the company, having been taped in advance last week. With her television commitments complete, the 31-year-old will reportedly be heading back to her home country to spend more time with her husband.

However, it was also noted that Sane’s apparent departure from WWE was an amicable one, as there’s a good chance she will still be linked to the promotion in other ways, possibly as an ambassador to Japan or as a trainer. Previous reports have also suggested that officials made a “big effort” to retain the former NXT Women’s Champion after she had made her future plans known.

Sane’s stint with the company started when she signed a three-year contract in March 2017, just months before she won that year’s Mae Young Classic tournament. After a productive stint on the black-and-gold brand, she made her main roster debut in April 2019. As a Raw superstar, Sane was mostly aligned with Asuka as one-half of The Kabuki Warriors, who became one-time Women’s Tag Team Championship winners later that year.