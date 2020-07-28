Qimmah Russo Shows Off Sculptured Physique White Crop Top And Tiny Blue Shorts As She Works Out

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo wowed her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her recent video post. In the set of clips, the celebrity showed off her finely sculptured curves as she instructed on how to work various muscles.

Qimmah wore a white crop top that clung tightly to her curves and showing off her ample cleavage. The item of clothing featured a halter neck and two sections of crisscrossed straps on either side of her back.

However, it was her pale blue shorts that Qimmah commented on, calling them her “favorite” ones in the caption. The high-waisted and close-fitting workout bottoms hugged her pert derriere and hips as she exercised. The shorts were also pulled up at the sides with ties that further amplified her curves.

The celebrity completed the look with white runners and her dark curls were pulled back into a high ponytail.

In the caption, the fitness guru detailed the workout regime that included jumping jacks, mountain climbers, step-up jumps, pistol squats, and box jumps.

The five videos highlighted these exercises and showed off just how athletic the celebrity really is. In the first one, Qimmah also danced around before performing some jumping jacks. Always smiling in the clips, Qimmah quickly detailed each exercise before moving onto the next.

As soon as Qimmah posted the videos, her followers were quick to respond. Within four hours, the set had gathered more than 7,800 likes and plenty of comments.

While many were eager to comment on the exercises, it seemed that some were a bit daunted by the inclusion of the pistol squats. This exercise involved Qimmah perched on top of a box and balanced on one leg as she squatted down low.

“Get it, girl! I can handle and do all this, but those pistol squats are a killer,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Now you know no one at home is doing them pistol squats let alone on a box,” a fan joked in response to one of the workout clips.

“Bruh, you’re a whole Athlete out here wtf,” said another user.

“So beautiful and ur body looks amazing,” a fourth person wrote, also using a row of the fire emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers simply used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. By far, the most popular were the fire and muscly arm emoji.

Qimmah is a voracious poster on Instagram. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, earlier in the day she rocked a black bikini that further highlighted her amazing figure.