Kate Beckinsale Rocks A Kitty Face Mask And Thigh-High Boots While Posing As A Mower

Kate Beckinsale and her friends played a game of charades during her birthday bash.

Kate Beckinsale showed off her long legs in a pair of thigh-high boots while playing a game of charades with a few close friends. On Monday, she took to Instagram to share a photo of one of their mimes. The Serendipity star explained that they were trying to pose as a very specific piece of machinery, and it took three people to properly pull it off.

In another recent Instagram post, Kate informed her followers that she celebrated her 47th birthday in her “homosexual pandemic bubble.” Two male pals who are members of her bubble, hairstylist Aaron Light and makeup artist Rob Scheppy, were pictured with her as the group did their best to shape themselves into a human walk-behind trimmer mower. In the caption of her post, Kate listed the brand of mower they were trying to imitate, along with a few other specifications.

The actress and her party guests were clad in all-black ensembles, and they were playing it safe by wearing face masks. Hers appeared to have the grumpy face of one of her pet Persian kitties, Clive, printed on it. The rest of her ensemble included a tiny bandeau top, short high-waisted shorts, thigh-high stiletto boots, and a wide belt with a silver buckle.

Rob was on his hands and knees on a plush shag rug, and Kate was sprawled on his back. The honey-colored ends of her ombre brunette hair were spilling down over his head. She had her shapely legs up in the air so that they could form the handle of the mower. Aaron was standing up and grasping one of her ankles.

The background of the party pic included a massive image of a boombox on a whiteboard and a colorful butterfly-shaped foil balloon.

Kate’s photo was a hit with the 4.3 million Instagram users who follow her antics on the social media platform. They rewarded her and her pals’ charade attempt with over 79,000 likes in a span of a few hours, and the witty comments also came pouring in.

“Damn it, I thought you were doing ‘Qualcast Self Propelled Petrol Rotary Lawnmower 46cm,'” quipped one fan.

“VERY CLOSE. Half a point,” read Kate’s reply

“Best handles ever on any walk behind,” another admirer remarked.

“Can’t wait to see the leaf blower,” a third message read.

In addition to fun games like charades, Kate’s birthday bash included a lot of dancing. She and her friends performed the choreography to the 1983 Black Lace song “Superman,” and she reenacted the famous lift scene from the movie Dirty Dancing with Clive. However, the feline didn’t run and jump into her arms, so she had to scoop him up off the kitchen counter.