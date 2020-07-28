Kate Hudson Flaunts Her Sideboob In A Sexy Black Bathing Suit On Instagram

Kate Hudson let it all hang out in a racy new Instagram snap on Monday night. The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star stunned as she flashed her curves while gushing over the empowerment of women in the caption of the post.

In the black-and-white pic, Kate looked drop-dead gorgeous as she sported a skimpy black bathing suit. The garment featured thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders and a low cut backside that flaunted her muscular back.

The garment boasted low cuts on the sides that gave her fans a peek at her sideboob. The suit wrapped tightly around her tiny waist as it rested high on her curvy hips. Her lean legs and round booty could also be seen in the snap. She accessorized the style with a pair of small earrings and band around her wrist.

Kate posed in front of a plain background for the shot. She had her backside towards the camera, but twisted her torso in order to look over her shoulder with a sultry expression on her face. She rested both of her hands at her sides as the camera captured the pic from below.

She wore her long, blond hair pushed back away from her face. She styled the locks in loose curls that fell down her back as they blew in the wind.

Kate has amassed more than 12.1 million followers on the social media platform. Many of those admirers wasted no time showing their support for the post by clicking the like button over 141,000 times within the first four hours after it was published to her feed. Her fans also flocked to the comments section to leave more than 680 messages during that time.

“You’re still the most bad a** hippie awesome woman representing all us women and empowering us all and keep up the great work!” one follower declared.

“Absolutely beautiful lady as always,” another wrote.

“Yes Kate!! You’re the best! You’re probably the coolest woman to look up to!” a third comment read.

“You’re one of my favorite empowerment queens, lots of love and health for you and your family,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The actress doesn’t seem to be shy about flaunting her figure online. She’s been known to sport tight workout gear, racy bathing suits, and tiny tops in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kate recently delighted her fans when she posed in a bright yellow bikini. To date, that snap has collected more than 143,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.