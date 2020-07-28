Jennifer Aniston Looks Smoking Hot In A Pair Of Daisy Dukes & An Oversize Top

Jennifer Aniston took to her Instagram account on Monday night to share a sexy new snap to her feed. The former Friends star served up a sultry look for the camera as she stressed the importance of women supporting one another.

In the stunning black-and-white snap, Jennifer looked smoking hot as she rocked a pair of Daisy Dukes. The denim shorts fit snugly around her tiny waist and curvy hips while putting the spotlight on her lean legs.

She paired the shorts with a matching denim shirt that buttoned down the front. The oversize top was tucked into her bottoms as it hung loosely off of her midsection and even covered her hands. The shirt was unbuttoned a bit near her chest and gaped open slightly at the bottom.

Jennifer posed in front of a plain background for the shot. She had both of her arms hanging down at her sides and her legs apart as she stared into the camera. Her face was mostly hidden behind her famous hair, but it did appear that she wore a smile on her lips.

Her long hair was parted down the middle and styled in voluminous waves that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulders.

Many of Jennifer’s more than 35 million followers immediately began to go wild over the post. The photo garnered more than 664,000 likes within the first 30 minutes after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also raced to the comments section in order to leave over 5,000 messages for the actress during that time.

“WHY DO U HAVE TO BE SO ICONIC JEN,” one follower wrote.

“QUEEN of the Universe,” declared another.

“Ur so beautiful i cannot even comprehend it,” a third social media user gushed.

“You are just everything. Pop culture icon right here ladies and gentleman. Have you seen a more perfect human being?” a fourth person commented.

Jen is relatively new to Instagram. However, she’s one of the most popular celebs on the social media app. Her fans can’t seem to get enough of her gorgeous selfies, fun-filled Friends reunion photos, and stylish looks.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jennifer has recently been speaking out about the coronavirus, and urged her followers to wear a mask in order to protect themselves and all of the others that they may come into contact with a photo of herself donning a black face covering. To date, that pic has earned more than 6.5 million likes and over 86,000 comments.