Laura Sagra Reveals Toned Stomach While Wearing Unbuttoned Daisy Dukes And Crop Top

Colombian Instagram model Laura Sagra impressed her 890,000 followers with her recent post. As she wished her fans a very good evening in Spanish, she showed off her toned figure.

In the snap, the celebrity wore tiny acid wash denim Daisy Dukes that were unbuttoned, revealing plenty of her flat stomach. The shorts were a ragged cut and the ends were folded up. However, strands of the material still hung down over her sculpted thighs.

Her stomach and slender hips were further highlighted due to the fact that she had teamed the Daisy Dukes with a black top with white writing that was cut off quite high. This also resulted in just the hint of her orange bra peeking out underneath the item of clothing.

Laura posed with one arm bent as she leaned her elbow against a wall. Her hand supported her head, which was tilted to one side as she gazed directly at the camera. One leg was crossed in front of the other and her other hand rested on her hip but was mostly hidden by her hair.

The social media celebrity wore her long blond locks parted to one side and they cascaded over one shoulder as she posed. The ends featured gentle waves that reached down to her stomach and hips.

It appeared that Laura stood in a corridor. The wall next to her featured tan-colored bricks that rose halfway up. Behind her were a couple of light globes that further highlighted the model as she posed for the photographer, Jonathan Quintero, of whom she tagged in the update.

As soon as Laura posted the image, her fans were quick to respond. Within one hour, the image had racked up 11,000 likes and more than 100 comments from her admirers.

Many of her followers replied in Spanish and also wished the Instagram sensation a good night. Others also commented that the celebrity was “hermosa” or “beautiful” according to an English translation.

“Beautiful. Sweet dreams,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Gorgeous,” a fan said.

“Slaying,” a third person wrote.

Many of her followers were so overcome with emotion that they opted to use emoji over words in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular appeared to be the heart, heart-eyed, and fire emoji. In addition, the 100 emoji was also used regularly.

