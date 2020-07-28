Sofia Jamora Goes Braless In A Flirty New Instagram Video: ‘Come Here Boy’

Sofia Jamora shared a two-part update to her Instagram feed yesterday and gave her fans a behind-the-scenes look at a recent photo shoot. And today, she posted another share that was a close-up look from her chest up. The model exuded tons of flirty vibes as she gazed at the camera and moved around a bit, pairing it with a catchy caption.

Her outfit allowed her to flaunt her cleavage, as she went braless and shirtless under a leather jacket. In addition, the close-up nature of the shot emphasized her various necklaces.

Sofia wore her hair slicked back with a couple of her bangs left out to frame her face in a dramatic fashion. She accessorized with six necklaces of varying lengths, and most of them had charms. She also sported a pair of matching gold hoop earrings and small, sparkling stud earrings.

In the short video, Sofia began by tilting her head down slightly as she gazed directly at the camera. She had a sultry pout on her face and raised her chin as she parted her lips a little. She then closed her mouth and tilted her head slightly to the right.

The video made use of a sparkling light filter that left her earrings sparkling at the beginning and her eyes at the end.

There were a couple of accounts tagged in the post, including those of jewelry designer Child of Wild and Makeup and hairstylist Flavio Angel Alvarado.

The post seemed to have been shot outside as she was well-lit in a bright glow.

The clip has been available for just seven hours but it’s already received over 155,400 views. Sofia’s devoted fans also took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the update.

“Your necklaces are amazing,” gushed a follower.

“Where did you get that jacket i love it,” raved a second fan.

“I’m in love with you,” declared a third supporter.

“@sofiajamora you should smile sometimes. Not all the time just every 99th post,” suggested another social media user.

In addition, Sofia posted another update a few days ago, that time opting for a front-tie crop top and a tight white miniskirt. She was photographed outside on a small patio as she leaned her hand against the back of an elaborate bench. Her light blue top left her cleavage showing, and her miniskirt had gathered accents on her hips. She wore her hair up in a half-ponytail, with the ends of her locks done in large curls.