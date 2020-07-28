Reese Witherspoon Shows Off Her Killer Legs In A Ruffled Dress On Instagram

Reese Witherspoon took to her Instagram account on Monday to share another stunning upload. The Legally Blonde actress posed for the photo as she reflected how important it was for women to support other women in the caption of the post.

In the photo, Reese looked drop dead gorgeous as she sported a cute and casual summer dress. The color of the dress was unclear as the pic was posted with a black and white filter.

The garment was sleeveless in order to show off her toned arms and shoulders. It also featured buttons down the front and ruffled embellishments.

The dress tied around her tiny waist and put her lean legs on full display. She accessorized the style with a pair of hoop earrings, a bracelet on her and some strappy sandals.

Reese sat on a dark-colored couch for the shot. She had her legs crossed as she leaned forward slightly. She placed one arm on the side of the couch while the other stretched out to the side. She wore a bright smile on her face and used a fluffy white pillow to support her back.

Behind her, a light-colored wall was visible. She had multiple papers pinned to the wall to display them. A large plant could also be seen.

Reese’s over 23.5 million followers appeared to fall in love with the snap. Fans showed their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 289,000 times within the first 10 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 1,200 remarks about the photo during that time.

“Do you guys think she’s the prettiest person ever? I think she might be,” one follower stated.

“You’re such an inspiration to ME!” declared another.

“SOMEONE TELL MY HOW ONE PERSON CAN BE SO PERFECT!!” a third comment read.

“You’re literally stunning… and you’re glowing! so good to see you happy,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The actress is no stranger to showing off her trim figure in stylish outfits. She’s often seen rocking gorgeous dresses, flowing tops, and stunning blouses in her online snaps.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Reese recently delighted her followers when she posted a video of herself dancing around her kitchen in a black and white striped shirt and a pair of dark green shorts as she enjoyed an ice coffee. To date, that clip has been viewed more than 8.3 million times and has garnered over 12,500 comments.