Fiona Barron Puts Bod On Show In Thong Swimsuit At The Beach

Fiona Barron has been posting eye-catching Instagram pics from a tropical destination as of late, and her most recent share was from today. She posed in a black thong swimsuit and was apparently having a blast at the beach as she noted her happiness in the caption.

There were two photos in the series, and in the first one, Fiona sat on a green-and-white beach towel. She leaned on her left hip and placed her legs together with her knees bent. She propped herself up with her arms and gazed to the right into the distance with a huge smile on her face.

The front of her swimsuit was revealing due to its low scoop neckline that left her cleavage on display. Her hair looked to be pulled back into a loose low ponytail, and her locks looked drenched.

Fiona sat on a stretch of beach in front of oceanfront condos. Also behind her was a picnic table that was decorated with a graphic green-and-white tablecloth. There were drinks and food visible on the table, and beside it was a matching green umbrella.

Moreover, the golden glow of the sunlight in the snap revealed that it was taken around sunset. It left her skin glowing and looking flawless.

And in the second part of the set, Fiona lied on her stomach on the sand. She propped herself up on her elbows and looked at the camera with another big smile. This angle allowed her followers to note the thong-cut in the back of her swimsuit that left her bare derrière on show.

The post has received over 38,500 likes in the past nine hours, and her followers took to the comments section to share their compliments. There were many people that referred to her caption.

“You radiate so much joy,” observed an admirer.

“@fiona.bl you look happy and stunning,” declared a second follower.

“Happy and SUPER BEAUTIFUL,” exclaimed a third social meida user.

“I love that beautiful smile so much Fiona,” gushed another devotee.

Fiona also showcased her figure in another Instagram update from June 26, that time opting for a neon dress. It had a revealing cutout in the center of her midriff with and its low neckline left her cleavage on display. She stood indoors in a high-ceilinged lobby and leaned against a white chair with a big smile on her face. She wore her hair in a side part and slicked back behind her shoulders.