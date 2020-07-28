Aliya Janell Smolders As She Flaunts Curves In Dazzling Dress For Women Supporting Women Instagram Challenge

Instagram model and choreographer Aliya Janell wowed her 2.6 million followers with her recent update. In the stunning black and white images, the celebrity declared “challenge accepted” in relation to the latest viral social media challenge.

The Women Supporting Women challenge has swept across the Instagram accounts of many celebrities recently. Aliya is the latest to post a black and white image in support of the movement that aims to bolster women up and support each other as they share images of themselves and encourage others to do the same.

In the caption, Aliya tagged dancer and fellow choreographer, JoJo Gomez.

“Thank you @jojogomezxo and all queens who messaged me this challenge,” she wrote.

In the image, Aliya wore a stunning evening dress that hugged her curvaceous figure. The item of clothing appeared to be rows of dazzling sequins over a sheer material that showed off her killer curves. It plunged down low in the front and showed off plenty of the Instagram sensation’s ample cleavage.

In the first snap, Aliya stood with her arm positioned over her head as she leaned against a wall. She rested her head gently on her arm as she stared seductively at the camera. Her hair was pulled back into a classic low bun at the nape of her neck and strands of her locks framed her face.

The second photo showed the star leaning against the wall, this time with her back to the camera. This angle put her pert derriere on display.

As soon as Aliya posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within five hours, the set had amassed close to 38,000 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring fanbase.

“You are beautiful,” said JoJo Gomez, from her official Instagram account.

“Awwww, you are truly are Queen & a boss women who cares about others not just yourself. You have inspired me & helped me through a really dark time in my life where I didn’t think I would make it. Thank you!” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Stunning! And you’re even more beautiful on the inside,” another person said.

“Girl… I swear was gonna say something, but you stole my words???? I’m just here… blinking,” said someone else.

“Whaaaat a queeeeen,” a fourth person gushed, also using a row of emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the images. The most popular were the fire and heart emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Elizabeth Hurley is another celebrity who has partaken in the Women Supporting Women challenge. In her black and white shot, she opted to wear nothing at all.