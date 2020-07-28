Ashley Resch Smolders While Wearing Tiny Bikini And Cropped Cardigan At The Beach

Canadian Instagram model Ashley Resch has wowed her 919,000 million followers with her latest swimwear update. Wearing a gray bikini and posing at the beach, it appeared the weather might have been a little cold as she opted to add a long-sleeved cardigan. However, for her followers, the snap was anything but chilly.

The model wore a pale gray bikini that showed off her stunning curves. The top featured what appeared to be a crossed-over center and thin thin straps that highlighted her cleavage and showed off the slightest hint of underboob. The bikini briefs sat high on the celebrity’s hips as she posed seductively for the camera.

Over the top of her swimwear, Ashley opted for a bolero-styled jacket with long sleeves in a navy color. Along each arm was a row of tiny holes running the length of the sleeves. The item hugged her slender arms and was unzipped in the front in order to further show off her bikini.

The Instagram sensation’s blond locks were parted to one side and styled in messy waves that hung around her shoulders. Around her neck, she wore a gold necklace with a cross pendant. She completed the look with bright pink nail polish.

Ashely posed with one arm stretched out and resting against a rocky outcrop. She gazed directly at the camera and one leg was slightly crossed over the other. Her toned stomach and smooth thighs were highlighted by the pose.

In the caption, Ashley stated that she was “manifesting Malibu days,” also adding the geotag of Malibu, California.

As soon as Ashley posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within seven hours, the image had gathered close to 14,000 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring fans.

“Beach days are the best. It’s so hot today though I don’t even want to go tbh,” one follower wrote in the comments section in response to Ashley’s caption.

“Wow [you] look gorgeous… those tattoos look amazing on you,” a fan said.

“Have a nice day at the beach,” said another user.

“Luxury babe,” a fourth person wrote, also using a couple of emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers decided to just use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular appeared to be the heart-eyed, fire, and variants of the heart emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ashley rocked a hot pink outfit for a recent Instagram update. Wearing a ruffled crop top with billowing long sleeves, she teamed it with a pair of barely-there bikini briefs.