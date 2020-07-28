Met’s Brandon Nimmo Says Wearing A Mask ‘Does More Harm Than Good’ For Him

New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo is not among those who believes every player should be wearing masks when they are out on the field. Q30 Television‘s Jacob Resnick reported on Twitter on Monday that Nimmo said he believes that for him, donning a mask “does more harm than good.”

Nimmo was asked whether or not the situation with the Miami Marlins convinced him players needed to be more careful about transmitting the coronavirus. He talked about the possibility of putting on a mask whenever he was in the field, and whether or not he would think twice about high fiving teammates because of what some were calling a “mini-outbreak” on the Marlins.

He said that when he is inside, he definitely takes precautions. He added that when he’s batting, he’s wearing batting gloves so he doesn’t see any danger in giving teammates high fives.

Nimmo also claimed that while he and his teammates are around each other quite a bit, they are all making sure to stay about six feet away from each other.

“If it happened to spread that way I guess then so be it,” Nimmo said. “No it doesn’t make me more cautious, I still want to go out there and have fun, try and make this as normal as possible. I honestly think that we’re taking a lot of precautions that you need to take and I just don’t see where having a high-five or wearing a mask during the game would stop that from happening.”

Emilee Chinn / Getty Images

Zac Wassink of Yardbarker pointed out that it appears Nimmo was admitting he and some other members of the Mets weren’t following guidelines Major League Baseball issued before the season. Those rules prohibit exchanging high-fives or fist bumps. MLB has also issued repeated warnings to various teams after seeing players do just that several times in just the first week of the season.

Nimmo’s comments came on the same day when Major League Baseball had to deal with the fallout of a single team having more a dozen players test positive for the coronavirus over the weekend.

The Marlins had to cancel their home opener against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday and the league later announced its’ Tuesday contest was “postponed” as well.

Despite what some around baseball thought were troubling signs that a larger outbreak was just around the corner, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced on Monday he and owners held a meeting where they never seriously discussed canceling the 2020 season at this point.