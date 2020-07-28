Natasha Oakley Sizzles In An Itty-Bitty Black Bikini While Soaking Up The Sun On A Boat: ‘Never Want To Leave’

Natasha Oakley continued her streak of stunning vacation snaps on Monday with a hot new share to her Instagram feed.

The latest addition to the Aussie model’s page was snapped in Whitsundays, per the upload’s geotag, and captured her enjoying a relaxing day out on a boat. Natasha was snapped sitting on a small stool that was attached to the metal railing of the vessel with a gorgeous view of the cloudless blue sky and calm water behind her — a scene that made it clear why she never wanted to leave.

The 30-year-old stretched her lean legs out in front of her and leaned her upper body back in the shot, allowing her to soak up as much sun as possible. The pose also gave her audience a full view of her bikini-clad figure, much to their delight.

Natasha sizzled as she worked on her tan in an itty-bitty black two-piece that, naturally, was from her own Monday Swimwear line that she runs with her pal Devin Brugman. Her suit included a classic triangle top with thin straps and a plunging neckline that flaunted her decolletage and ample cleavage. It also had a small band that wrapped tightly around her rib cage, accentuating her slender frame.

The matching bottoms boasted a cheeky design that perfectly suited her dangerous curves. It had a daringly high-cut that allowed Natasha to show off her sculpted thighs and perky booty. Meanwhile, its curved waistband sat high up on her hips, highlighting her trim waist, taut tummy, and chiseled abs.

The model carried a wide-brimmed sunhat in one of her hands, which would likely eventually be put to use providing her some shade. She ran her other hand through her platinum blond locks that whipped messily in the wind around her face as she closed her eyes in a blissful manner.

Fans quickly made use of the post’s like button, hitting it over 11,000 times to show their admiration for the photo within its two-hour-long lifespan on Natasha’s feed. An additional 70 users flocked to the comments section as well, many with compliments for the swimwear designer’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“You are gorgeous!” one person wrote.

“Body goals,” declared another fan.

“Flawless, what a deadly shot!” a third follower remarked.

“You look amaze,”‘ praised a fourth admirer.

There has been no shortage of content from Natasha’s vacation, where she also celebrated her birthday earlier this month. In a special post shared to commemorate her special day, the model showed off her phenomenal physique again in a tropical-print bikini. That look proved to be another hit, racking up more than 25,000 likes and 282 comments to date.