Elizabeth Hurley Goes Naked For The Women Supporting Women Challenge On Instagram

Actress Elizabeth Hurley has wowed her 1.7 million Instagram followers with her latest post. Wearing absolutely nothing, the celebrity announced that the black and white shot was a part of a new Instagram challenge that sees women supporting each other.

According to Women’s Health Magazine, the Women Supporting Women challenge sees celebrities along with everyday women posting black and white images of themselves to their Instagram accounts. The empowering movement uses the hashtags #challengeaccepted, #womensupportingwomen, and #blackandwhitechallenge and people who support it have done so thanks to a direct message (DM) from someone else.

“There is a woman empowerment challenge going around on Instagram,” the message states.

“I think you are so bada*s and amazing and I was careful to choose who I think will meet the challenge…. but above all, I chose women I know who share my values and views of the world. You are one of those women. Post a photo in black and white alone, written ‘challenge accepted’, and mention my name.”

The message also asks individuals to identify 50 other women they consider worthy of the challenge and DM them and encourages them to post a snap as well in order to keep the chain going.

Hurley obviously accepted the challenge and posted her own black and white picture. In the image, she opted to go entirely naked. Her long dark hair was straightened and parted in the middle. It hung down over the celebrity as she leaned forward, kneeling and supporting her weight on her hands. While her locks did cover her ample cleavage, plenty of sideboob was still on display.

The image was somewhat grainy, as though taken a while ago or with a special filter added over the top. Hurley appeared to be gazing at something above her and offscreen. Her smoldering eyes looked skyward as she pursed her lips in the seductive shot.

Hurley has not used any of the official hashtags from the latest viral challenge on Instagram, although she did use the term “challenge accepted” in her caption. Instead, she opted to use the hashtag #womenonly. However, Women’s Health Magazine believes that the black and white shot is certainly a part of the Women Supporting Women challenge.

In addition, Hurley tagged Haseena Jethmalani, Giulia Caltagirone, and Kelly Cornwell in her caption. It is not revealed which one included Hurley in the challenge originally.

It is also unclear from the image when the photo of Hurley was taken. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, the actress posted a revealing bikini pic yesterday that showed off her svelte 55-year-old body, so this latest update could also be a recent shot.