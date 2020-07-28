Britney Spears Covers Her Body In White Henna Art: ‘Guess I’m Demanding Attention’

Britney Spears shared an eye-catching pair of photos of herself on Instagram that featured several intricate white designs painted on her body, which she noted was henna.

The “Oops!… I Did It Again” singer admitted that she demanded attention with the set of two photos, and her fans appeared to agree. In minutes, over 160,000 Instagrammers hit the “like” button, and almost 6,000 left a comment. Many admitted that she’d gotten their attention, but some felt concerned for the singer’s well-being. Some even wondered if perhaps she was trying to send out a hidden message with the shots, especially because of the various henna designs.

“Are you okay????? I feel like this is a code,” wondered one fan who felt worried about Britney.

Many others also chimed in wondering if she was doing okay.

“Guys, we really need to think of something else instead of just asking if she’s okay because clearly, she’s not!!” a second Instagrammer pointed out.

“Wear RED in the next post if you are not in safe,” suggested a second devotee who included a broken red heart with the words.

Many accounts that replied even referenced a hashtag about freeing the singer, which fans have used to advocate for the end of her conservatorship. They fear that she is trapped in her life with no control over her finances. Last week, Britney appeared in court over the situation, as The Inquisitr reported.

“Her handlers are trying to hide all the movement because #freebritney is becoming a worldwide thing,” noted another follower.

In the first shot, Britney posed sitting and leaning to one side on a yellow background. She had on a tiny gray, white, and black snakeskin bikini. The top helped her showcase her cleavage, and the very low-rise bottoms highlighted her flat stomach while revealing a hint of the tattoos on each side of her lower navel. She wore her highlighted blond hair in a puffy half ponytail with her bangs tousled across her forehead, and the length flowed down her back.

For her accessories, Britney rocked a black choker wrapped around her neck. However, the copious henna ended up being the most prominent part of the image. She had various designs covering her chest and shoulders, and her swimsuit covered up some of them. It looked like her toned midsection had a different type of design, and each thigh had various pieces drawn on it. The photo cut off just above her knee.

Britney stood with her hands on her hips in the second picture. She sported a pair of low-rise khaki shorts or pants, which she paired with a puffy-sleeved, square neck cropped top. The top featured an artistic print, which might have served as the inspiration for her body artwork. In that shot, she added a white necklace along with the black choker, and she wore a large light-colored band around one wrist with a watch on the other. She wore her blond locks atop her head in a messy ponytail.