Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ To Get A Live-Action Prequel Series Called ‘Blood Origin’

The filming of Season 2 of Netflix’s epic fantasy series, The Witcher, has been delayed due to the current coronavirus pandemic. However, behind the scenes preparations continue and a new announcement has gotten fans of the expansive universe very excited. According to Forbes, Netflix has just announced the advent of a live-action prequel series that will delve much further into the history of the Continent.

The new show is titled The Witcher: Blood Origin, according to the tweet from Netflix’s official account. The original showrunner, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, also stated via her official Twitter account that she had always wanted to “dive deeper into the myth and lore of the Continent.” This new six-part series will now do that.

Netflix also released the following details regarding the synopsis on the new series.

“Ever wondered how the first Witcher came to be? Announcing The Witcher: Blood Origin, a six-part, live-action The Witcher spinoff series, set in the 1,200 years prior to its story.”

The new show will be a limited run and will delve into an event called the Conjunction of the Spheres. This is an elven event that happened before they mingled with humans and caused monsters and magic to appear in the human world. It will also mean that Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) will not be present in this new series.

Netflix

Schmidt will act as showrunner on Blood Origin along with Declan de Barra. The author of the original book series Andrzej Sapkowski will also be on board, acting as a producer and creative consultant, according to Forbes.

Joint showrunner de Barra stated that he has “always been fascinated by the rise and fall of civilizations.”

“The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell the tale of the Elven civilization before its fall, and most importantly reveal the forgotten history of the very first Witcher,” he continued.

When asked on Twitter whether Blood Origin came about due to COVID-19 or whether the new Witcher series was always in the long-term plan for Netflix, Hissrich replied that it had always “been the plan.”

In addition, other fans also questioned whether this would replace the original plan to produce the animated work previously announced by Netflix called The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. However, this does not appear to be the case.

As previously reported by The Inquistr, the filming of Season 2 is expected to recommence in August. As yet, it is unclear when production will begin on Blood Origin. However, it is believed that the latest show will also be filmed in the U.K.