Anastasiya Kvitko Shows Off Serious Cleavage In A Lilac Sports Bra

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko tantalized her 11.3 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling triple update in which she showed off her voluptuous hourglass figure in a lilac workout set. The ensemble was from BlueBodyBrazil, a Brazilian swimwear and activewear brand, and Anastasiya made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself so her fans knew where to get the look.

Anastasiya stood outdoors on a balcony with a gray wall behind her and a sliding glass door to her left, which showed off some of her reflection. The sports bra she wore seemed barely able to contain her ample assets, and featured a plunging neckline that showcased a serious amount of cleavage. The garment featured small triangular cups and thin straps that stretched around her neck, leaving her shoulders and arms exposed as well as her chest.

She paired the sexy top with matching high-waisted leggings. The waistband of the bottoms settled right below her natural waist, accentuating her hourglass figure. The fabric clung to her curvaceous thighs, and she looked smoking-hot in the ensemble.

Anastasiya finished off the look with a few accessories, including a silver watch on one wrist, a delicate bracelet on the other, and some sunglasses. Her long locks were parted in the middle and they cascaded down her shoulder and back in a sleek style.

While she showed off the front of the look in the first shot, in the second, she flaunted how the set looked from the back. The lilac material clung to every inch of her gravity-defying derriere, emphasizing her curves. Her hair tumbled down her back, reaching all the way to her waist, and she gazed at her reflection in the window as the camera captured her curves.

She turned back around for the last picture, giving her followers another look at the front, and her fans couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 16,500 likes within just 20 minutes of going live, and also received 425 comments from her audience.

“Flawless baby,” one fan commented, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“All 3 are stunningly gorgeous,” another follower wrote, answer the question Anastasiya posed in the caption.

“In love with your style! You look amazing as always,” a third fan remarked.

“Hottie,” another added simply, including a string of flame emoji in the comment.

Several days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Anastasiya thrilled her followers by sharing a sizzling shot in which she stretched out on a lounge chair wearing nothing but a revealing thong-style swimsuit. The tan hue looked gorgeous against her sun-kissed skin and her shapely rear was on full display in the look.