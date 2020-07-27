Georgia Fowler Flaunts Perfect Figure In Black Underwear Bottoms

Georgia Fowler shared a series of black-and-white photos to her Instagram feed on Monday, July 27, that saw her in a pair of underwear bottoms and a matching top that put her slender body — and modeling skills — front and center.

The New Zealand stunner teased her 1.1 million fans with three shots in which she wore black briefs with thin straps that saw low on her sides, exposing her slender hips. They also showed off Fowler’s tight lower stomach and obliques. On her torso, she wore a matching black long-sleeved cropped top that bared her abs. It had a crew neckline for a classic look.

The photos showed the Victoria’s Secret model striking different poses in front of a white backdrop. In the first, she faced the photographer while kicking her hips to the right and taking both arms behind her head. The second captured her with her arms to the right as she looked to the left, with her head slightly tilted back. For the last one, she leaned her torso forward while in a three-quarter stance.

In the first and third, the front of her short brunette hair was brushed back while, in the second, in was styled down.

Fowler tagged photographer Naj Jamai, stylist and designer Chloé Bartoli and her brand Éterne.

In the caption, Fowler indicated she accepted the challenge. She is likely referring to a female empowerment social media movement that many models have been participating in today, which is being aggregated under the hashtag “Women Supporting Women.”

The slideshow has attracted more than 24,500 likes and upwards of 130 comments within a few hours. Her fans flocked to the comments section to share their reaction to the photo shoot and to praise her beauty and skills.

“Beautiful [sparkle emoji] Nothing we love more than women championing for each other,” one user wrote.

“Stay safe and healthy angel georgia ms enticing,” replied another user.

“Looking stunning Georgia [two red hearts] love you,” a third admired gushed.

“You are such an absolutely stunning and incredibly beautiful lady, you really are,” added a fourth fan.

