Chanel West Coast Slays In A Balmain Sweatshirt & Thigh-High Leather Boots

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast stunned her 3.4 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling snap in which she rocked an edgy all-black ensemble. She squatted down in the shot, balancing on some wide-plank wood floors with a worn brick wall behind her.

On top, she rocked a slightly oversized sweatshirt from the brand Balmain, which was printed across the chest in glittering metallic gold writing. The sweatshirt had a crew neckline that covered up her cleavage, and the fit meant that her slim waist was hidden underneath the thick fabric. The cuffs on the sleeves came part of the way down her hands, covering up even more skin.

However, Chanel paired the top with what looked like tiny black leather shorts that left little to the imagination. Her pose meant that not much of the bottoms were visible, but she made a major style statement with her accessories.

She rocked a pair of ornate hoop earrings, as well as several layered necklaces that lay atop her sweatshirt. She added several rings, which accentuated her neon green nails, and finished off the ensemble with some pointed-toe thigh-high leather boots with stiletto heels.

Her long brunette locks were pulled back in a sleek high ponytail that highlighted her stunning features, and she extended her tongue slightly between her teeth for a silly pose. She had one hand positioned between her legs, with her forearm resting on her inner thigh, and made a hand gesture with the other, pointing an index finger to the sky.

Chanel paired the sexy snap with a sassy caption, and her fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling update. The post received over 18,300 likes within just one hour of going live. It also racked up 429 comments from her eager audience, who raced to the comments section to shower her with praise.

“Those boots ain’t playing,” one fan commented, followed by a flame emoji, loving her choice of footwear.

“Absolutely stunning @chanelwestcoast. I’m most definitely ready to get that bag this week. Have a great week love,” another wrote, referencing Chanel’s caption.

“You’re gorgeous,” a third fan remarked.

“You look so awesome in black,” another added, including a black heart emoji in the comment.

Though Chanel didn’t have too much skin on display in her latest share, she isn’t afraid to flaunt her curves in much more revealing attire. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Chanel shared a double update in which she wore a flirty bikini while spending time on San Onofre beach in California. The sky was a vibrant blue, and Chanel pulled her long brunette locks into pigtails for a playful look.