Ex-‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Sports Plunging Bikini Top For The Women Supporting Women Challenge

The former reality television star flaunted her curvaceous figure in her latest Instagram update.

On Monday, July 27, former Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute shared a stunning black-and-white photo with her 766,000 Instagram followers.

In the post’s caption, the 37-year-old noted that she posted the picture on behalf of the Women Supporting Women Challenge. According to Entertainment Tonight, the challenge has inspired many female celebrities — such as Vanessa Bryant, Khloe Kardashian, and Reese Witherspoon — to upload black-and-white Instagram posts, which are typically selfies, in celebration of womanhood. Kristen also expressed gratitude to hairstylist Riawna Capri, insinuating that she had nominated her to take part in the social media trend.

The co-author of He’s Making You Crazy: How to Get the Guy, Get Even, and Get Over It seemed to have taken the close-up photo. The picture showed her posing on a beach with clear skies and a beautiful body of water in the background. Kristen turned her body slightly away from the camera and looked off into the distance, pursing her lips. Her long locks were tousled and windblown, covering half of her face.

Kristen flaunted her incredible curves in a plunging bikini top that left little to the imagination. She also wore a sheer striped cardigan over the swimsuit. The founder of the James Mae clothing line kept the look relatively simple and accessorized with only a delicate pendant necklace.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 7,000 likes. Quite a few of her followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the television personality, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Wow! You are gorgeous and in this stellar picture you are extra stunning!” wrote one fan.

“@kristendoute Such a stunning beauty you are!! Nice image as well,” added a different devotee, along with a red heart emoji.

“Hands down the best photo ever,” remarked another follower, adding a smiling face emoji to the comment.

“GORGEOUS as always! Won’t watch VPR without you! You are the realest [sic] on the show,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, in reference to the fact that Kristen is no longer on Vanderpump Rules.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Kristen and her former co-star Stassi Schroeder were terminated from the hit Bravo show, following claims that they were racist towards Vanderpump Rules alumn Faith Stowers. Stassi and Kristen, who previously had a falling out, are allegedly back to being friends due to this incident.