Devon Windsor Sizzles In A Textured High-Cut Swimsuit In New Instagram Post

Devon Windsor showed off her incredible figure to her 2.1 million Instagram followers on Monday, July 27, with her most recent post. The Victoria’s Secret model took to the popular social media app to share a smoldering snapshot of herself rocking a stylish swimsuit and elegant accessories as she enjoyed a day at the pool.

The photo showed Windsor standing in the water, which reached to her thighs. She was on the shallow part as the pool filled the background. She propped the right leg to the side and took both hands to her head. She looked to the opposite direction at a point outside of the frame while allowing her lips to hang open.

Windsor wore a nude one-piece that contrasted with her sun-kissed complexion. It was made of textured fabric that gave it an interesting design. The suit had medium straps went over her shoulders and a plunging neckline that reached to her sternum, exposing quite a bit of her cleavage. The garment featured high-cut legs that came up all the way to her waist, baring her slender lower body and obliques. It also included a thick belt-like structure that hugged her hips, twisting in the middle.

Windsor accessorized her ensemble with a pair of black-framed shades, a necklace boasting small seashells hanging from a silver chain, and elegant gold earrings. Her blond hair was slicked back and damp, suggesting she had recently taken a dip in the water.

In the caption, she included information about her shades, indicating she wore the Brooklyn Sunglasses from her signature collection, Devon Windsor Swim.

The photo has garnered more than 21,300 likes and over 130 comments since going live earlier today. Her fans used the occasion to shower Windsor with compliments, raving about her outfit, beauty and location.

“My focus even go to the design details of this swimsuit,” one user gushed.

“You are the source of my joy, the center of my world and all my heart. I think you’re an angel of beauty,” replied another user.

“That’s your BEST pic ever!!!!! Gorgeous,” raved a third admirer.

“I’d probably get a lot hotter right there than I am right here sweating,” a fourth fan added.

Windsor often wears items of her collection on her Instagram feed. Recently, she shared a video of herself clad in a plunging one-piece while posing on a swing in a tropical paradise, as The Inquisitr has previously written. She stood tall on a wooden swing, gliding over the shallow waters as the intro of Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds” blasted in the background. The suit sported a light-blue, animal-print pattern with a ruffled collar and deep V-neckline.