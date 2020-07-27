‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Confirms She Never Unfollowed Randall Emmett, Reveals He’s Actually Blocked

Lala Kent didn't actually unfollow Randall Emmett after their weekend drama.

Although the Vanderpump Rules cast member did experience some drama with the movie producer days ago, during which she deleted several photos of him from her account, she didn’t unfollow her partner amid their spat. Instead, as she has since revealed, she blocked him long ago.

According to a report shared by Us Weekly magazine on July 27, Lala revealed on her Instagram Stories earlier today that she and Randall not only have never followed one another, they also have each other blocked since they began dating several years ago.

“Rand and I have never followed each other — in fact we have had each other blocked since we got together,” she explained to her fans and followers after admitting that Randall had done something to make her mad over the weekend.

As Vanderpump Rules fans may have seen hours ago, Lala took to her page after she deleted her fiance’s pics from her page and admitted that when it comes to social media drama, she’s “petty AF” and will likely continue to delete images of Randall from her account from time to time if he makes her mad.

“It will happen again and again until I grow out of it [and] it’s the most petty thing I do, I’m okay with it,” she explained.

Because Lala knows that social media doesn’t always bring out the best in her, she and Randall made the decision not to follow one another’s profiles. They also initially decided that Randall would not be seen on the Bravo reality series. However, as fans saw earlier this year, Randall ultimately decided to join the cast for Season 8 in a guest position and was featured throughout the latest episodes, which aired earlier this year.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett attend the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, rumors began swirling in regard to a potential split between Lala and Randall over the weekend after Lala, whose been in Puerto Rico with Randall for the past couple of weeks, shared a post about making her life a mess and engaging in some “mistakes” while also deleting a number of photos she previously shared of her fiancé.

In her message, which is no longer live on her Instagram Stories page, Lala said she can’t “undo” the mess she made in her life before noting that her mistakes are her own and telling her online audience she was praying for strength.